looking for ways to stand with gaza right now?

You can Gather for Gaza to raise awareness and funds for Palestine refugees. This can be done in a number of ways. Here are some suggested options, but feel free to make it your own:

Host a vigil or healing circle in your community. This can be in person or virtual.

Partner with local businesses to hold a benefit night where a portion of proceeds can be donated.

Is your birthday coming up? Make it charitable and turn it into a fundraiser.

We want this initiative to be as easy and accessible as possible. If you can’t or don’t want to host an event, you can simply create a fundraising page and share with friends and family via social media.

