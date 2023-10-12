Oct. 11, 2023
How You Can Help the People of Palestine Right Now
The CAIR-CA staff and board express their heartfelt condolences and mourn with the families who have lost loved ones in the Israeli assault on Gaza. As many of you are aware, Israel has blocked entry points; cut power, water, and gas; caused communication barriers; and is bombing residential apartments to intentionally target civilians.
Many of us have family members in Gaza and are being personally impacted by this horrific situation. We, along with you, are in pain.
Below is a list of resources you can use to take action, provide support for those affected, and protect yourself as you make these efforts.
Information & Resources
Take Action Now
Take Action: Urge Your Members of Congress to Address Root Cause of Mideast Violence
CAIR calls upon Congress to endorse the appeal for an immediate ceasefire and to leverage its influence in advocating for a just and enduring peace that encompasses an end to the occupation and the establishment of a permanent solution that respects the rights and dignity of all people.