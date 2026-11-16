The government must play a more sincere and responsible role in preventing fascism in the country, said Hamidur Rahman Azad, coordinator of the 11-party alliance and assistant secretary general of Jamaat-e-Islami.

“If the government says it will prevent fascism, but ruling party lawyers go to court to secure bail for those arrested by police, then who will prevent fascism?” Azad said at a briefing following a meeting of the 11-party alliance’s liaison committee at Jamaat’s central office in Dhaka’s Moghbazar this afternoon.

He said he had recently learned that a BNP candidate for the post of upazila vice-chairman in Sylhet’s Jaintiapur had forcibly taken some Awami League members off a police vehicle. Such incidents were taking place through the exercise of political power, Azad said.

“If this is the character and role of ruling party leaders, then who will prevent fascism? I leave this question to you,” he said.

Implementation of the July National Charter, trial of the mass killings and ensuring public security must form the basis of national unity, he said. If the government demonstrates sincerity and takes effective steps to protect the constitution and independence, promote democracy and prevent fascism, the 11-party alliance will respond to a call for national unity.

Asked about the recent situation in Gopalganj, he said, “We have been, we are and we will remain vocal in protest whenever anything goes wrong in any part of our territory. Gopalganj is also part of our territory. It is the government’s responsibility to look into the matter.”

Asked whether the alliance would announce any programme over the situation in Gopalganj, he said its leaders would sit together, assess the overall situation and decide on the next course of action.

He dismissed the speculation about a possible split in the 11-party alliance. “Some media outlets and quarters within the government had been discussing a rift in the alliance, but there is no division among its partners… The 11 parties are here around me. We remain intact, united and together. Where is the split?” he said.

On the alliance’s ongoing movement, he said the remaining long march towards Sylhet, scheduled for November 21, was initially planned to be held by train as an alternative because of the poor roads condition. However, the alliance later decided to put it on hold due to logistical complications and concerns over public inconvenience.

He said the alliance would continue to mobilise people and hold programmes in a lawful and orderly manner.

Source: https://www.thedailystar.net/news/politics/news/who-will-prevent-fascism-if-ruling-party-lawyers-seek-al-leaders-bail-jamaats-azad-asks-4324576