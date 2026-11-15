Return and extradition are not the same, Rizvi says on Hasina

Ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina, who is currently in India’s New Delhi, must be brought back to Bangladesh through the legal process under the extradition treaty between the two countries, BNP Acting Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi said today.

Rizvi, also political adviser to the prime minister, said Hasina must face trial and should be brought back under the bilateral extradition treaty rather than through voluntary return.

Rizvi made the remarks at a discussion organised by Jatiyatabadi Mohila Dal at the Jatiya Press Club in Dhaka to mark National Revolution and Solidarity Day.

“Sheikh Hasina wants to return. Her lawyers are asking for a passport, a visa for her. Why are they asking for her NID card? Who is asking for these? There are two different things here, return and extradition,” he said.

“Extradition is a legal matter between two countries. Return means that I have left my country, and there are no charges,” he added.

Noting that Bangladesh has an extradition treaty with India, he said, “This is a legal matter. She [Hasina] cannot simply return in the ordinary way. So, a visa, passport or NID card is a minor issue.”

He also accused Hasina of being involved in the killing of numerous people during the July Uprising.

“She can be extradited through a legal process. The two countries can discuss the matter and bring her back to face the trial taking place here,” Rizvi said.

Mohila Dal President Afroza Abbas chaired the discussion.

Source: https://www.thedailystar.net/news/politics/news/return-and-extradition-are-not-the-same-rizvi-says-hasina-4322896