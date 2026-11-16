A BNP party office was set on fire in Nazirpur upazila of Pirojpur on Sunday afternoon.

Local BNP leaders claimed that activists of Awami League, whose activities are banned, carried out the attack.

The incident took place around 3:00pm at Tower Mor in Uttar Jhanjhania village of Malikhali union under the upazila. The area is adjacent to the borders of Tungipara and Kotalipara upazilas in Gopalganj.

Md Nazrul Islam Khan, convener of Pirojpur district unit BNP, said around 200 to 300 Awami League leaders and activists came to the area in a procession from Dumuria in Tungipara upazila of Gopalganj, vandalised the BNP office, and set it on fire.

They also attacked the house of local BNP leader Sumon Talukder, he said.

The accused AL leaders could not be reached for comments.

Nazirpur Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Md Tarikul Islam said preparations were underway to file a case over the incident. Further legal action would be taken once a case was filed.