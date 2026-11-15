‘She is still hurting nation even after fleeing’: Shafiqur Rahman

Opposition Leader and Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Shafiqur Rahman, referring to ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina, who has been sentenced to death, has said she continues to cause suffering to the nation even after fleeing the country.

“Even after fleeing, she is causing pain to the nation. Remember, this nation does not wake up easily. But once it does, it does not let go,” he said.

Shafiqur made the remarks as the chief guest at a youth representatives’ conference organised by Jamaat’s Youth and Sports Department at the Institution of Engineers, Bangladesh, in Dhaka today.

Although Shafiqur did not directly refer to Hasina’s announcement that she would return home, he said Jamaat would hold a series of programmes throughout December and mobilise all its strength to make them successful.

“It is not to stop anyone. There will be no need to stop her. If she was so good, she would not have left. None of our leaders left the country. Who flees? Those who carry a huge burden of sins. They realise that they should not stay in this society for even another second. Those who have no moral right are the ones who flee the country,” he said.

He said the 2024 mass uprising was not merely about reforming the quota system, but also about changing the state structure and ensuring justice in all spheres of life. However, he accused the government of going back on its commitments to fulfil those aspirations.

He said 33 political parties had taken part in months of discussions at the National Consensus Commission before the July Charter was formulated. Two elections were agreed upon as part of the consensus: one to form the government and the other to decide on state reforms.

“But after the election, the ruling party accepted one decision but rejected the other,” he said.

Shafiqur accused the government of breaking its promises.

“They made explicit commitments to the nation and then violated them. They betrayed the people. We will not accept this betrayal, and neither will the nation. You must fulfil the promises you made.”

Criticising the government’s move to amend the constitution while disregarding the referendum verdict, he said the decision supported by 70 percent of voters could not be ignored.

By doing so, the government was insulting the people and undermining public confidence in the electoral system, he added.

The conference was chaired by Ahsanul Mahboob Zubair, president of Jamaat’s Central Youth Department and assistant secretary general of the party.

Jamaat Secretary General Mia Golam Porwar, Nayeb-e-Ameer Syed Abdullah Mohammed Taher and Assistant Secretary General Maulana Rafiqul Islam Khan, among others, addressed the programme as special guests.

Source: https://www.thedailystar.net/news/politics/news/she-still-hurting-nation-even-after-fleeing-shafiqur-rahman-4323616