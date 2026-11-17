The National Citizen Party (NCP) has announced 100 party-backed candidates for the second phase of the upcoming local government elections, including 41 mayoral candidates for municipalities, 58 candidates for Upazila Parishad chairman posts and one for vice-chairman post.

NCP Senior Joint Member Secretary Sarjis Alam announced the names at the party’s Banglamotor office in the capital today (17 November).

Senior Joint Convener Hasnat Abdullah and Joint Conveners Ariful Islam Adeeb and Sarwar Tushar were also present.

Speaking at the event, Sarjis said the party would announce the names of its candidates for 4,600 Union Parishads across the country in November and December.

He said the NCP would contest the local government elections independently and expressed hope that its candidates would win in several important areas.

Sarjis also alleged that BNP leaders and activists were hoping to win elections through vote rigging, as the Awami League had done.

He warned that no one would be allowed to become chairman or member through vote rigging or night-time voting in future.

The NCP leader also warned of serious consequences for anyone attempting to interfere with voting at polling centres.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/bangladesh/politics/upazila-parishad-municipality-polls-ncp-announces-100-candidates-2nd-phase