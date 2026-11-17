BNP Acting Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi today (17 November) said ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina fled to India because she considers it a place of shelter, comfort and security, rather than her own country.

“She has fled to India because it is a place where she finds support, comfort and security. She does not consider her own country a safe place,” he said at a discussion meeting marking National Revolution and Solidarity Day at the Rajshahi Medical College auditorium.

Rizvi said Hasina speaks about independence and the spirit of the Liberation War but bows her head before Delhi.

“How can the spirit of independence exist when she speaks of it but bows before Delhi?” he said.

He accused the Awami League of treating independence as the freedom to loot banks while presenting the Liberation War to the public as an ideology.

Rizvi also said the spirit of 7 November had been central to the 17-year struggle against what he described as Awami League misrule.

“Although we achieved geographical independence in 1971, it remained unprotected. Those who came to power over bloodshed monopolised everything,” he said.

Later in the afternoon, speaking at another discussion meeting organised by Rajshahi University Chhatra Dal at the university’s Kazi Nazrul Islam Auditorium, Rizvi accused Hasina of ordering the killing of around 1,400 people during the July Uprising.

He described the ousted prime minister as “bloodthirsty” and alleged that she was still encouraging violence and arson through messages and audio recordings.

Rizvi further alleged that the Awami League was seeking to return to power through bloodshed so it could loot banks and seize land and property.

“No illegitimate government can return by defeating an elected government,” he said, adding that crude bomb explosions and arson attacks on vehicles would not stop the country’s democratic journey.

He also said the geographical independence achieved in 1971 was secured through the revolution of 7 November, which gave Bangladesh the ability to make its own internal and external decisions.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/bangladesh/politics/hasina-fled-india-it-her-safe-haven-rizvi-1605731