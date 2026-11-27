Police say 26 people were named and 8,000 listed as unidentified accused over the November 17 attack in Gopalganj

Police have filed a case under the Anti-Terrorism Act against 8,026 people over the attack, vandalism, arson and looting at Tungipara Police Station in Gopalganj on November 17.

The case names 26 people, including Md Babul Sheikh, general secretary of the Tungipara upazila Awami League, while 8,000 others have been listed as unidentified accused.

Md Ariful Islam, a sub-inspector of Tungipara Police Station and the investigation officer of the case, confirmed the matter to The Daily Star on Thursday.

Earlier, on November 22, SI Kamrul Ahmed filed the case as the complainant.

According to the case statement, a group of people armed with locally made weapons and sticks forcibly entered the police station between 7:10pm and 10:30pm on November 17. The accused allegedly beat and seriously injured police personnel and members of the public with the intention of killing them.

The attackers also broke open the lock of the police station’s armoury and looted firearms and ammunition. They then set fire to government vehicles, the police station building and barracks, causing extensive damage to government property, the statement said.

The looted weapons and ammunition included one light machine gun (LMG) with 100 rounds, eight 7.62mm Chinese rifles with 281 rounds, 11 shotguns with 669 rounds of rubber cartridges, and two gas guns with 28 gas cells.

Other stolen items included eight 9mm pistols, 22 magazines and 198 rounds of ammunition; one 7.62mm pistol, four magazines and 26 rounds; and three submachine guns (SMGs), six magazines and 150 rounds.

The case estimates the value of the looted firearms and ammunition at Tk 3 crore. It also puts the total damage to government property from the attack, vandalism, arson and looting at Tk 21 crore.

Investigation Officer Ariful Islam said no one had been arrested in connection with the case so far.

Source: The Daily Star