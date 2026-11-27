Rival groups clash over establishing dominance ahead of union parishad polls

One person was killed and five others injured in a clash between two factions of BNP over establishing dominance ahead of the upcoming union parishad elections in Mollakandi union of Munshiganj Sadar today.

Another person went missing during the incident, while police detained four people and recovered a firearm, bullets and crude bombs.

The clash broke out between supporters of Awlad Molla, former joint secretary of the union BNP, and France-based BNP leader Rahim Molla in the Char Dumuria and Samarchar areas early in the morning.

Selim Molla, 40, was taken to Munshiganj General Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead. He has not yet been identified as a supporter of either faction.

Dr Ataul Karim, an emergency duty doctor at the hospital, said Selim had sustained injuries in a blast and was believed to have died from excessive bleeding.

Munshiganj Sadar Police Station Officer-in-Charge Md Taslim Uddin said the body was at the 250-bed General Hospital, where an autopsy would be conducted.

Five others, including a child, were injured by gunfire. Two of them, Sajib, 30, and Abdur Rahman, 5, were sent to Dhaka Medical College Hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile, fire service divers launched a search for Alamgir Dulal, who reportedly went missing after falling into a branch of the Meghna river during the clash.

Muhammad Shafiqul Islam, deputy assistant director of Munshiganj Fire Service and Civil Defence, said they received the missing person’s report at 9:27am and immediately sent a diving team to the scene.

Munshiganj Additional Superintendent of Police (Crime and Ops) Abul Bashar said police had initially learned that Rahim Molla and Awlad Molla might contest the upcoming union parishad election for chairman.

He said one faction was in the area when supporters of the other attempted to enter, triggering the clash. Police operations were continuing to recover weapons and establish the full circumstances of the incident.

Awlad Molla alleged that Rahim Molla’s supporters attacked his village, killing Selim and injuring several others. He claimed the attack was motivated by rivalry over the upcoming election.

Source: The Daily Star