State presents confessional statements detailing alleged involvement of former Rab officials

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court today adjourned the hearing on the appeals in the Narayanganj seven-murder case until December 8.

A four-member bench headed by Chief Justice Zubayer Rahman Chowdhury passed the order as one of its judges will be on leave for a medical checkup, Additional Attorney General Aneek R Haque told The Daily Star.

Earlier in the day, appearing for the state, Barrister Aneek R Haque presented before the apex court bench the confessional statements of the accused detailing the alleged involvement of then Rapid Action Battalion (Rab) officials in the seven murders.

On April 27, 2014, seven people, including the then panel mayor of Narayanganj City Corporation Nazrul Islam and senior lawyer Chandan Sarker, were abducted from the Dhaka-Narayanganj link road. Later, their bodies were found floating in Shitalakkhya river.