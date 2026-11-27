Suspected arsonists boarded the bus posing as passengers before setting it ablaze; no casualties reported, police say

A bus of Alif Paribahan was set on fire in Dhaka’s Uttar Badda area on Thursday night.

The incident took place around 9:50pm, said Azharul Islam, inspector (operations) of Badda Police Station. No casualties were reported, he added. The arsonists boarded the bus posing as passengers before setting it on fire, the police official said, citing preliminary findings.

Rafi Al Faruk, duty officer at the Fire Service and Civil Defence, said they received information about the fire at 9:50pm. Two firefighting units rushed to the scene and brought the blaze under control.