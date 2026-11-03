Tenerife striker De Miguel dies after collision in match

Soccer Football – LaLiga 2 – CD Tenerife v FC Andorra – Estadio Heliodoro Rodriguez Lopez, Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Spain – 2 November, 2026 CD Tenerife’s Jesus de Miguel in action with FC Andorra’s Lautaro de Leon. On Tuesday, CD Tenerife said Jesus De Miguel died, at the age of 30, after suffering a cardiac arrest REUTERS/Stringer

Highlights:

Tenerife striker De Miguel died aged 30 following collision in match

Spanish football federation postpones all games on Tuesday

Barcelona and Real Madrid lead tributes for the forward.

Tenerife striker ​Jesus de Miguel died today (3 November) at the age of 30, a day after suffering ‌a cardiac arrest following a collision during a match, the Spanish second-tier club said.

The Segunda Division game against Andorra was abandoned seven minutes into stoppage time after De Miguel collapsed after a clash with away goalkeeper Jesus Owono, who had ​rushed out of his area to clear a long ball and struck the forward in ​the chest with his knee.

“Racked with pain, with a lump in our throats ⁠and unable to believe that this is true, from CD Tenerife we communicate the tragic passing ​of Jesus de Miguel Alameda,” the club said.

“There are no words of comfort; there is absolutely nothing that ​can alleviate this feeling overflowing with sadness.”

De Miguel lay motionless as players from both teams signalled for medical assistance. Owono was shown a straight red card.

Medical staff treated de Miguel on the pitch for more than five minutes before ​he was taken to hospital by ambulance.

“I’m sorry with all my heart. Rest in peace Jesus,” ​Andorra President Gerard Pique wrote on social media.

Fixtures cancelled

The Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) postponed all matches scheduled for Tuesday, including fixtures ‌in ⁠the Copa del Rey and Copa de la Reina.

The governing body also called off the official presentation for Spain’s Under-21 international against Japan as a mark of respect and solidarity towards De Miguel’s family, teammates and Tenerife supporters.

UEFA announced that a period of silence would be observed before all European games ​this week. Spanish sides Atletico ​Madrid, Barcelona and ⁠Villarreal are in Champions League action on Tuesday.

“We are heartbroken by the death of Jesus de Miguel Alameda,” UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin said. “We have searched for ​words and found only silence.”

Football clubs across Spain paid tributes to De Miguel.

“Our ​thoughts and support ⁠are with his family, friends and loved ones during these difficult times,” Barcelona said in a statement.

“Real Madrid wishes to express its condolences and affection to his family, his teammates, his club, and all his ⁠loved ones,” ​the club said.

De Miguel was born in Madrid in 1996 ​and joined Tenerife from Castellon ahead of the 2025-26 campaign, scoring 11 goals last season.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/sports/football/tenerife-striker-de-miguel-dies-after-collision-match-1591656