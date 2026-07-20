Substitute Ferran Torres struck in the second half of extra time to secure Spain’s second World Cup after a disappointing Argentina were reduced to 10 men in the final match in New Jersey on Monday (BST).

The defending champions did not register an attempt on goal until the 116th minute and fell short in their bid to become only the third nation to retain the World Cup.

Instead, Messi’s glorious World Cup career ended in heartbreak at the age of 39.

Argentina were reduced to 10 men at the end of normal time when Enzo Fernandez received a second yellow card for a foul on Pau Cubarsi.

Spain and Argentina played 6 Games since 1966. Among them, Spain won 3 games and Argentina 3

Source: https://thefinancialexpress.com.bd/sports/spain-clinch-2nd-world-cup-title