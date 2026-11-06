A Dhaka court on Thursday placed Ahmed Shahriar Reza Dwip, a friend of former Bangladesh Air Force Flight Lieutenant Tahsif Souri, on a two-day fresh remand in a murder case filed over his death.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Ripon Hossain passed the order after hearing a remand petition. The court also rejected his bail petition.

The investigating officer, Inspector Firoz Uddin of the Tongi River Police Outpost, produced Dwip before the court on the completion of his second-phase two-day remand and sought a seven-day fresh remand.

In the remand petition, the investigator said preliminary findings suggested that Dwip had been directly involved in the murder and that further interrogation was necessary to uncover the motive and arrest others involved.

The Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) arrested Dwip from Mohammadpur on the night of October 29.

He was shown arrested in the case filed by Tahsif’s father on October 30. On October 31, he was placed on a four-day remand.

According to the case details, Tahsif came downstairs at Dwip’s call on the evening of October 27 and left home on his motorcycle. The two, along with a woman named Jerika Tahsin Disha, had dinner at a restaurant before Dwip separated from Tahsif in the Uttara House Building area.

Acting on information provided by Dwip, police recovered Tahsif’s motorcycle from Tongi’s Mazar Basti area on October 30. Dwip also admitted to accompanying Tahsif to the area, which is known as a drug hotspot, late at night.

Disha is also on a three-day fresh remand in the case.

Tahsif’s floating body was recovered by river police from the Rajabari Ghat area of the Turag River on October 28.

Source: https://thefinancialexpress.com.bd/national/tahsif-murder-friend-dwip-placed-on-2-day-fresh-remand