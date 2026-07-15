164 dengue cases reported in 13 days as Ctg battles rain-induced outbreak

The prevalence of dengue is rising sharply in Chattogram amid prolonged heavy rainfall and widespread waterlogging, with health authorities warning that infections could climb further in the coming weeks despite a temporary dip expected after recent downpours.

In the first 13 days of July alone, 164 dengue cases were confirmed in the district – the highest monthly tally in the past six months and nearly 34% higher than the total recorded in June.

According to the Chattogram Civil Surgeon’s Office, 462 dengue cases have been reported in the district between 1 January and 13 July. Of them, 68 were detected in January, 22 in February, 20 in March, 29 in April, 37 in May, 122 in June and 164 in the first 13 days of July. One person has died so far this year.

In the last 24 hours, nine patients were admitted to Chattogram Medical College Hospital (CMCH), two to the Bangladesh Institute of Tropical and Infectious Diseases (BITID), four to the 250-bed Chattogram General Hospital and another four to private hospitals.

Around 60% of patients are men, 30% women, and 10% children.

Government hospitals on alert

To cope with the growing caseload, CMCH has opened a 70-bed dengue corner. Separate facilities for male and female patients have been arranged in Medicine Wards 13, 14 and 16, while an entire block of Ward 16 has been dedicated exclusively to dengue treatment.

CMCH Director Brig Gen Mohammad Taslim Uddin told The Business Standard the hospital has adequate testing facilities, sufficient stocks of saline, medicines and other essential supplies, and dedicated doctors and nurses for dengue patients.

Currently, 17 to 18 dengue patients are being treated in the dedicated ward, while two critically ill patients are in the intensive care unit.

“Although patients are coming from both the city and different upazilas, the overall patient load remains much lower than last year. Even if cases increase in the coming weeks, we are prepared to manage the situation,” he said.

Civil Surgeon Dr Jahangir Alam said intermittent rainfall since June has accelerated Aedes mosquito breeding. However, the continuous heavy rain over the past week has washed away stagnant water in many places, reducing the number of larvae.

He said government hospitals are providing free dengue treatment and have adequate testing kits, while treatment facilities have also been ensured at upazila-level hospitals. Field-level health workers have intensified awareness campaigns through leaflet distribution and loudspeaker announcements.

Survey places eight wards in red zone

A four-member technical team from the health department surveyed 370 households and 345 water-holding containers across 18 Chattogram City Corporation (CCC) wards between June 8 and 20 June.

The team, comprising Divisional Entomologist Md Mofizul Haque Shah, Entomological Technician Md Maksudur Rahman, Acting District Entomologist Moin Uddin and Entomological Technician Riaz Uddin, found Aedes larvae in 26.76% of households and 33% of containers. Around 70-80%of the larvae belonged to Aedes aegypti, the primary dengue vector.

The survey found all three internationally recognised entomological indicators at dangerous levels. The House Index stood at 26.76% against the acceptable level below 5%, the Breteau Index at 30.81% against the standard below 20%, and the Container Index at 33.04%, well above the 10% high-risk threshold.

Based on the findings, the city administration declared North Kattali (Ward 10), Panchlaish (Ward 3), Jalalabad (Ward 2), West Bakalia (Ward 17), South Bakalia (Ward 19), South Halishahar (Ward 39), Patharghata (Ward 34) and Anderkilla (Ward 32) as red zones.

The Bayezid area has been identified as an extremely high-risk pocket due to its comparatively higher infection rate.

City authority intensifies mosquito control

The city corporation has launched special anti-dengue operations in the red zones. City authority’s Malaria and Mosquito Control Officer Md Sarful Islam (Mahi) said a 60-member team has received specialised training to carry out targeted interventions.

“As Aedes mosquitoes generally do not travel beyond 500 metres, we identify infected patients’ locations and trace their movements before infection. We then treat a 500-metre radius around each patient’s residence as the actual hotspot and conduct pocket spraying and larval destruction instead of blanket spraying across entire wards,” he said.

CCC Mayor Shahadat Hossain said the city is now using environmentally friendly Bacillus thuringiensis israelensis (BTI) larvicides based on US technology, replacing locally produced chemicals.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/bangladesh/health/164-dengue-cases-reported-13-days-ctg-battles-rain-induced-outbreak-1488566