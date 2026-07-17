Highlights:

India confirms receiving Hasina extradition request

MEA says request is under examination

Decision to follow legal, judicial procedures

No confirmation on another reported extradition request

India today (17 July) announced that it is examining Bangladesh’s request for the extradition of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, saying the matter will be considered in accordance with legal requirements and the judicial process.

Responding to a question at the Ministry of External Affairs’ (MEA) biweekly media briefing in New Delhi, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said India had received the extradition request from Bangladesh.

“Yes, we have received a request for extradition. The request, as we said earlier as well, is under examination,” Jaiswal said.

He added that the request “would be considered given the legalities and the judicial process of extradition.”

Jaiswal was also asked whether India had received another extradition request from Bangladesh involving a person reportedly in the custody of Indian authorities in connection with the killing of a politician before the country’s parliamentary elections.

He said he could not confirm the matter immediately.

“I cannot confirm it now. I will have to check on that,” he said.

The journalist asking the question did not identify either the accused or the victim.

However, Jaiswal reiterated that any extradition request received by India is examined in accordance with the applicable legal requirements and judicial process.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/foreign-policy/india-examining-hasina-extradition-request-under-legal-process-jaiswal-1490906