Friday, July 17, 2026

Govt appoints Khondkar Misbah ul Azim as new Navy chief

FE

Published:

The government has appointed Rear Admiral Khondkar Misbah ul Azim as the new chief of Bangladesh Navy.

The defence ministry announced the decision on Thursday night, saying Azim has been promoted to the rank of vice admiral, bdnews24.com reports.

He will assume the new position on Jul 23 for three years.

Azim will replace Admiral M Nazmul Hassan as the Chief of the Navy Staff.

Source: https://thefinancialexpress.com.bd/national/govt-appoints-khondkar-misbah-ul-azim-as-new-navy-chief

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