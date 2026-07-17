All remaining HSC, equivalent exams in Ctg postponed indefinitely over floods

Vast areas of Sheikh-er-Khil in Banshkhali remain submerged after days of heavy rainfall and hill runoff, leaving hundreds of families homeless and awaiting relief and rehabilitation. The photo was taken from Ward No. 5 of Sheikh-er-Khil on 14 July 2026. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS

Highlights:

All remaining HSC and equivalent exams in the Chattogram region postponed indefinitely

Decision taken due to the post-flood situation and transport disruptions

Revised examination schedule to be announced later

Exams under other education boards will continue as scheduled

All remaining Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and equivalent examinations under the Chattogram Education Board have been postponed indefinitely due to the post-flood situation in the region.

The decision was announced on Thursday (16 July) in a notice issued by the Inter-Education Board Coordination Committee.

According to the notice, the decision was taken after considering the overall situation in flood-affected areas, the physical and mental condition of examinees, consultations with relevant stakeholders, and difficulties in reaching examination centres due to damaged roads.

The postponement applies to all remaining examinations for HSC, Alim, HSC (BMT), HSC (Vocational) and Diploma in Commerce under the Chattogram Education Board, as well as the Bangladesh Madrasah Education Board and Bangladesh Technical Education Board in the Chattogram region.

Revised examination schedules would be announced later through a separate notice.

However, HSC and equivalent examinations under all other education boards, as well as examinations conducted by the Bangladesh Madrasah Education Board and Bangladesh Technical Education Board outside the Chattogram Board’s jurisdiction, will continue according to the previously announced schedule.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/bangladesh/education/all-remaining-hsc-equivalent-exams-ctg-postponed-indefinitely-over-floods