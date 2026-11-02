Sweden Embassy in Dhaka stops processing Schengen visa applications

The Embassy of Sweden in Dhaka has announced that it no longer processes Schengen visa applications, asking applicants and sponsors to contact the Swedish Migration Agency directly for all related queries.

In a Facebook post today (2 November), the embassy said it would no longer handle enquiries concerning Schengen visas, including invitation letters, appeals and case-specific matters.

The embassy also clarified that it was no longer authorised to provide guidance, information or assistance on Schengen visa matters.

Applicants and sponsors have therefore been requested to direct all questions and correspondence concerning Schengen visas to the Swedish Migration Agency, it added.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/foreign-policy/sweden-embassy-dhaka-stops-processing-schengen-visa-applications-1590631