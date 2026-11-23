Morning Briefing — Monday, November 23, 2026
1. World developments
- COP31 ended without a final climate agreement. Negotiators in Antalya failed to bridge divisions over fossil fuels, clean-energy targets, carbon capture and financial assistance for developing countries. The proposed final text omitted any explicit reference to fossil fuels, coal, oil or a phaseout. apnews.com
Why it matters: The collapse weakens international climate coordination and postpones unresolved financing and emissions questions until COP32 in Ethiopia next year.
- Russian drone attacks killed at least four people in the Kyiv region. The strikes followed Friday’s ballistic-missile attack on Kryvyi Rih, which killed two and injured scores. Diplomatic activity has therefore produced no discernible reduction in military operations. Investing.com
Why it matters: Continued attacks on population centers and infrastructure heighten Ukraine’s humanitarian and electricity-supply risks as winter approaches.
- Washington’s public messaging on Russia showed internal tension. The U.S. director of national intelligence said Vladimir Putin is not “America’s friend” regarding Ukraine, days after Trump described the Russian leader warmly following their meeting in China. reuters.com
Why it matters: Conflicting signals complicate European and Ukrainian assessments of whether Washington intends to increase pressure on Moscow or push Kyiv toward accommodation.
- Europe is preparing another sanctions package against Russia. The European Commission is expected to target Russian banks, cryptocurrency platforms, shadow-fleet operations and third-country companies facilitating access to restricted goods. The package had not yet been formally adopted when reported. Euronews
Why it matters: Enforcement against intermediaries and shadow shipping may prove more consequential than adding further Russian names to existing sanctions lists.
2. South Asia
- India announced a $1.62 billion reconstruction and development package for Nepal. Narendra Modi unveiled the 240-billion-rupee program after talks with Prime Minister Balendra Shah. The countries also signed economic agreements and inaugurated a cross-border railway connection. reuters.com
Why it matters: The package supports reconstruction after Nepal’s catastrophic August flood while strengthening India’s economic position in a country balancing relations with New Delhi and Beijing.
- Bangladesh says Sheikh Hasina will be arrested if she returns from India. State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shama Obaed Islam said Dhaka instead wants India to extradite the former prime minister under their bilateral treaty. India says it has been examining the request. reuters.com
Why it matters: The declaration raises the stakes surrounding Hasina’s proposed December return and could intensify both domestic violence and diplomatic friction with India.
- Violence linked to Bangladesh’s political crisis has spread widely. Local reporting recorded crude-bomb explosions and arson in at least 28 districts. An internal Grameen Bank memorandum reportedly counted 97 attacks or attempted attacks against its branches and offices between November 10 and 23. The government blames Awami League supporters; party figures dispute responsibility. reuters.com
Why it matters: Targeting a rural financial institution serving millions of borrowers—predominantly women—could damage confidence, destroy loan records and interrupt access to credit well beyond the immediate political confrontation.
3. Maritime news
- Two separate tankers have now been identified in Saturday’s Hormuz attacks. The JMIC said Torkel was struck at the stern north of Khasab, causing a fire, while Arina was hit in its engine room east of Khasab. No crew casualties were reported; possible pollution remained undetermined. JMIC_Advisory_Update_116_FINAL_ICOD_221300Z
Why it matters: Confirmation that two vessels were attacked—not one incident reported twice—demonstrates a concentrated threat to outbound tanker traffic.
- Another unnamed tanker was attacked Friday in the same area. It was struck on the port bow about eight nautical miles north of Khasab and caught fire. No casualties or pollution were reported. JMIC_Advisory_Update_116_FINAL_ICOD_221300Z
Why it matters: Three confirmed tanker attacks over two days will further increase insurance costs and may prompt owners, charterers and crews to reject Hormuz voyages.
- Armed persons approached and fired upon the bulk carrier Daisy in the Gulf of Aden. JMIC said a skiff carrying six armed people fired four shots while the vessel was transiting eastbound in the Internationally Recommended Transit Corridor. The ship’s security team fired warning shots, causing the skiff to withdraw; no injuries or damage were reported. JMIC_Advisory_Update_116_FINAL_ICOD_221300Z
Why it matters: The incident shows that piracy or armed-robbery risks persist alongside the region’s state-linked missile and drone threats.
- Russia began towing the damaged Sparta II from Finnish waters. The Russian-owned cargo ship, which has military-logistics links, caught fire after a reported drone strike in the Baltic. Its crew evacuated safely; Finnish authorities had not reported significant pollution. Investing.com
Why it matters: The casualty extends war-related merchant-shipping risks into the Baltic and demonstrates how attacks in international waters can rapidly become coastal-state rescue and environmental emergencies.
4. United States
- A White House order is setting up a confrontation over congressional oversight. Federal contractors and subcontractors must notify the administration before responding to congressional inquiries and withhold information the White House considers privileged. Companies risk canceled contracts or exclusion from future federal business for noncompliance. apnews.com
Why it matters: Democrats assume control of Congress in January and have promised investigations into government contracting, conflicts of interest and administration conduct; the resulting disputes are likely to reach federal courts.
- A highly visible ICE arrest at Seattle-Tacoma airport prompted scrutiny. Masked immigration officers detained a father and daughter on a crowded jet bridge, delaying an Alaska Airlines flight. ICE described the action as targeted enforcement; the family’s lawyer said they were traveling to a baptism, while port officials requested an explanation from federal authorities. apnews.com
Why it matters: The operation raises questions about immigration enforcement inside secure airport areas and the balance between federal authority, passenger safety and local oversight.
- Today’s economic focus is November business activity. Preliminary S&P Global manufacturing, services and composite purchasing-managers’ indexes are due this morning. Consumer confidence, inflation and revised third-quarter GDP figures follow later in the holiday-shortened week. finance.yahoo.com
Why it matters: The data will indicate whether business growth remains resilient despite high rates, inflation and the abrupt correction in financial markets.