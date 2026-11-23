A Dhaka court today (23 November) postponed the hearing on the framing of charges against former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, his wife and their two children in a case filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) over allegations of amassing illegal wealth and money laundering, fixing 14 December as the next hearing date.

The order was passed by Judge Abdullah Al Mamun of Dhaka Special Judge Court-5, court bench assistant Ariful Islam confirmed.

The other accused in the case are Kamal’s wife, Lutful Tahmina Khan, their son Shafi Moddachir Khan Jyoti, and daughter Shafia Tasnim Khan.

Ariful said Shafi Moddachir Khan Jyoti, who is being held at Kashimpur Central Jail in Gazipur, was not brought to court due to security concerns.

“As a result, the prosecution sought additional time for the charge-framing hearing. The court granted the request and fixed 14 December as the next date for the hearing,” he added.

The ACC filed the case against Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal on 9 October 2024 over allegations of acquiring assets beyond his known sources of income.

On 18 December last year, following an investigation, the ACC submitted a charge sheet to the court against Kamal and the three other accused.

According to the case documents, Kamal, while serving as a public servant, allegedly abused his position and engaged in corrupt practices to acquire assets worth Tk22,58,40,162 beyond his known sources of income.

The allegations further state that he conducted transactions totalling Tk87,46,26,933 through nine bank accounts.

The ACC has also accused him of laundering money obtained through alleged corruption and bribery by converting, transferring or otherwise moving the funds to conceal or disguise their illegal origins.

https://www.tbsnews.net/bangladesh/hearing-charge-framing-against-ex-home-minister-kamal-3-others-deferred-14-dec-1611481