A total of 98 platoons of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) have been deployed in Dhaka and seven other districts including two battalions in Gopalganj district to maintain law and order and ensure public security, according to a BGB press release issued today (23 November)

A total of 98 platoons of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) have been deployed in Dhaka and seven other districts including two battalions in Gopalganj district to maintain law and order and ensure public security.

The other districts are Gazipur, Narayanganj, Mymensingh, Faridpur, Chattogram and Cox’s Bazar, according to a BGB press release issued today (23 November).

Following the directives of the Ministry of Home Affairs, BGB personnel are performing their duties in coordination with the respective district administrations and other law enforcement agencies, it said.

The deployed forces are strengthening security and surveillance at key installations, industrial areas and other important locations to prevent disorder, violence and activities that could threaten public safety.

The BGB headquarters’ monitoring cell is also maintaining technology-based surveillance to closely monitor the situation on the ground and ensure coordination.

Live footage collected through drones, body-worn cameras and other modern technologies is being monitored round the clock, the release said.

It also said BGB members were continuing to perform their responsibilities in maintaining internal security alongside their regular duties at the country’s borders, demonstrating professionalism, discipline and patience.

https://www.tbsnews.net/bangladesh/98-platoons-bgb-deployed-dhaka-7-other-districts-1611461