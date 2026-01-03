Biman gets permission from Pakistan for direct flights between Karachi and Dhaka

Published :

Updated :

The Pakistan government has granted Biman Bangladesh Airlines permission to operate direct flights between Dhaka and Karachi.

According to a Geo News report on Friday, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) of Pakistan issued the approval.

Bangladesh’s national flag carrier has initially been cleared to fly until Mar 30, 2026, the report said.

The airline has also received permission to use Pakistan’s airspace along approved routes.

Pakistan and Bangladesh have drawn closer in recent months, and this renewed bonhomie appears to have paved the way for the decision to resume direct flight services, Geo News reported.

Currently, travellers between the two countries rely on connecting flights via Dubai or Doha.

The permission was issued by the director general of the CAA.

The airline must operate strictly on designated air routes while flying through Pakistan’s airspace, the report said. Full flight details must be shared with Karachi airport authorities before departure from Dhaka.

Flights are expected to begin later this month, as per the broadcaster.

