Govt plans WASA for Cumilla city

The Daily Star

The government has decided to establish a Water Supply and Sewerage Authority (WASA) in Cumilla to ensure a modern and sustainable water management system for the city.

The decision was discussed today at a meeting held at the Secretariat’s Local Government Division, chaired by Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives Minister Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir.

“Establishing WASA is a timely initiative to build an effective and modern water management system for the residents of Cumilla city,” the minister said.

He directed the relevant departments and agencies to expedite necessary activities through coordinated efforts. He also underscored the importance of adopting planned and sustainable initiatives to ensure safe water supply for the city residents.

Representatives from various ministries attended the meeting and stressed the need for safe drinking water, a modern sewerage system and long-term urban management to accommodate Cumilla city’s growing population and rapid urbanisation.

Among those present were Cumilla-6 MP Monirul Haque Chowdhury; Md Shahidul Hasan, secretary of the Local Government Division; and Yusuf Molla Tipu, administrator of Cumilla City Corporation, alongside senior officials from relevant ministries and departments.

Source: https://www.thedailystar.net/news/governance/news/govt-plans-wasa-cumilla-city-4174876