We want space to express disagreement, criticise even the PM while standing in parliament: Hasnat

NCP leader and Member of Parliament Hasnat Abdullah has called for ensuring genuine freedom of expression, including the opportunity to criticise the Prime Minister Tarique Rahman while standing in parliament.

“Freedom of expression previously existed in the country, but it was limited to ‘agreement.’ Now we want the space to express disagreement; we want to be able to criticise even the prime minister while standing in parliament. But, in practice, citizens are being arrested for expressing opinions, which is a matter of concern,” he said.

He made the remarks today (26 April) while participating in the discussion on the motion of thanks on the president’s speech in parliament.

Hasnat alleged that since the formation of the parliament, at least nine incidents of arrests have taken place due to remarks made in the name of expressing opinions, including arrests over comments about a state minister, which he said contradicts the government’s stated position on free speech.

He further said that although the prime minister has at times encouraged free expression by sharing cartoons or satire, such attitude is not reflected at the field level.

Referring to universities, he said, “A compulsory political culture is being enforced in the country, while the children of ministers and MPs study abroad, and students from middle-class families are being pushed into political involvement.”

“Universities are not factories for producing political leaders; they should be centres of learning and research,” he said, calling for structural reforms in campus politics.

Hasnat also questioned why ordinances related to the Human Rights Commission and the Police Commission have not yet been placed before parliament.

Hasnat Abdullah urged the government to try to understand the language of the new generation. He warned that no political party would benefit from continued divisive politics, adding that if attempts to eliminate political parties continue, “anti-state forces” would take advantage of the situation.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/bangladesh/we-want-space-express-disagreement-criticise-even-pm-while-standing-parliament-hasnat