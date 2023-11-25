Bangladesh FS briefs foreign diplomats in India about coming polls

Bangladesh has briefed around 90 heads of missions based in New Delhi on the recent political scenario and preparations for the next general election in Bangladesh.

Mentioning that election is a ‘festive occasion in Bangladesh as we see it in many democratic countries,’ foreign secretary Masud Bin Momen told ambassadors that people of Bangladesh have been eagerly waiting to take part in the democratic process to vote and elect the representatives of their choice.

The Election Commission is committed to holding a free and fair election with participation of voters in a festive atmosphere, Masud told the diplomats in Delhi.

The foreign secretary briefed the diplomats concurrently accredited to Bangladesh on Friday evening.

He was visiting New Delhi in connection with the Foreign Office Consultations between Bangladesh and India, which was held in the Hyderabad House in the afternoon of November 24.

In the evening, he briefed the concurrently accredited ambassadors to Bangladesh in a program organized by the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi at the Bangabandhu Hall.

Foreign secretary Masud highlighted the foreign policy priorities and dynamics of Bangladesh under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

He also briefed the ambassadors about Bangladesh’s position on various geopolitical contemporary issues.

During the briefing, he highlighted the socio-economic development of Bangladesh over the last 15 years under the dynamic and visionary leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Masud solicited their support to resolve the Rohingya crisis through ensuring the refugees’ safe and sustainable repatriation to their place of origin in Myanmar for peace and stability of the region and beyond.

During the briefing session, the ambassadors were requested for support of their respective governments for Bangladesh’s candidature for the membership of the International Maritime Organization Council under category ‘C’ for the term 2024-2025, elections to which be held in London on December 1 this year.

Given Bangladesh’s recent socio-economic development, continued stability and growing importance in the regional and global platforms and engagement with the issues of global concern, Foreign Secretary Masud urged the ambassadors to request their respective governments to consider opening diplomatic missions in Dhaka.

He assured them of the Bangladesh government’s cooperation and assistance in facilitating the process.

The foreign secretary responded to questions raised by the concurrently accredited ambassadors. The foreign secretary is scheduled to return to Dhaka this afternoon.

New Age