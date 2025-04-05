Ready to extend more aid to Myanmar earthquake victims: Yunus

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus has assured Myanmar’s Senior General Min Aung Hlaing that Bangladesh stands ready to extend further humanitarian support to victims of the recent earthquake in Myanmar.

He conveyed condolences and sympathy to the people of Myanmar over the tragic loss of life caused by the March 28 earthquake.

The commitment was made during a meeting between the two leaders yesterday at Yunus’s hotel in Bangkok, on the sidelines of the sixth BIMSTEC Summit.

During the talks, they discussed Bangladesh’s ongoing humanitarian efforts, which include the deployment of rescue teams to assist Myanmar following the disaster.

“We remain ready to provide further humanitarian support. Our ships are ready,” Yunus said.

Min Aung Hlaing, who also serves as prime minister and chairman of Myanmar’s State Administration Council, congratulated Professor Yunus on assuming the chairmanship of BIMSTEC.

He expressed hope that the regional bloc would witness renewed dynamism under Bangladesh’s leadership.