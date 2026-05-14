Govt to launch ‘Shishu Swarga’ for children with special needs

The Daily Star

The government is set to launch the “Shishu Swarga” project in 10 upazilas across as many districts to provide health and rehabilitation services for children with special needs.

The directive came today from Prime Minister Tarique Rahman during a meeting at his office in the Cabinet Division at Secretariat.

The prime minister instructed authorities to examine whether schools for persons with disabilities are functioning properly nationwide.

He also directed that building construction policies must include disability‑friendly infrastructure and toilet facilities in all government and private establishments, including hospitals and restaurants. Additionally, he ordered that facilities for persons with special needs be incorporated into the electric buses planned for women.

He stressed the importance of disability‑friendly infrastructure, education, treatment, and rehabilitation facilities to protect rights and ensure access to services.

Emphasising accessibility, he said room doors should be wide enough for wheelchair users.

The prime minister also asked the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to take awareness‑building initiatives and organise programmes focusing on persons with special needs.

He further called for the inclusion of children with special needs in the “Notun Kuri Sports” competition. “Practical steps must be taken so that they can actively take part in all activities of society and the state,” he said.

The meeting was attended by State Minister for Local Government Mir Shahe Alam, State Minister for Health Dr MA Muhit, State Minister for Information and Broadcasting Yasser Khan Choudhury, State Minister for Social Welfare Farzana Sharmin Putul, State Minister for Planning Zonayed Abdur Rahim Saki, State Minister for Primary and Mass Education Bobby Hajjaj, Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister ABM Abdus Sattar, and secretaries of relevant ministries. Abdus Sattar Dulal, founder of the Bangladesh Protibondhi Kallyan Somity, also joined the meeting.

Source: https://www.thedailystar.net/news/governance/news/govt-launch-shishu-swarga-children-special-needs-4174896