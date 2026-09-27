Spain rallies to beat England 3-2 in Nations League

World champions Spain extended their unbeaten run to 39 matches after coming from behind to defeat England 3-2 in the Nations League at Wembley yesterday (26 September).

Mikel Oyarzabal, who came off the bench, scored the decisive goal in the 74th minute to complete Spain’s comeback after England led 2-1 at half-time.

Oyarzabal had also scored the winning goal when Spain defeated England in the 2024 European Championship final. This time, he calmly chipped goalkeeper James Trafford from close range after receiving a pass from Alex Baena.

England missed a chance to move 3-1 ahead when Harry Kane failed to convert a second-half penalty, while defensive mistakes also contributed to Spain’s first two goals.

“We couldn’t unfortunately convert the penalty, that may have been the decisive moment because I think then Spain would have maybe for the first time believed that their long run of unbeaten games ends here,” England coach Thomas Tuchel told ITV Sport.

“The third goal, I think, was the only goal that they really scored. The other ones there were too many individual big mistakes,” he said.

Spain, playing its first match since defeating Argentina in the World Cup final, made a fast start when Lamine Yamal scored less than two minutes into the game.

Yamal dispossessed England defender Marc Guehi before firing a low shot past Trafford into the far corner.

Spain created several chances and Ferran Torres, who scored the winning goal in the World Cup final, twice failed to capitalise after getting through on goal.

England eventually equalised in the 36th minute when Antony Gordon finished a quick counterattack after combining with Jude Bellingham.

The hosts then took the lead four minutes later as Kane headed the ball, with his effort taking a deflection off Marc Cucurella.

England had another opportunity early in the second half after Rodri brought down Kane inside the penalty area. Following a VAR review, a penalty was awarded, but Kane slipped during his run-up and missed.

Spain took advantage of the reprieve in the 60th minute. Baena curled a low shot into the corner after Nico O’Reilly lost possession near his own goal.

Oyarzabal then completed Spain’s comeback 14 minutes later, converting Baena’s assist.

“We had a terrible start, the worst start possible. It makes it so difficult to be behind against this kind of team,” Tuchel said.

“There will always be moments where you suffer against a team like this, the details matter. It matters that you take your chances and you reduce the decisive mistakes. This was not in our favor today,” he added.

Modric continues to deliver

Luka Modric showed his enduring quality at 41, scoring Croatia’s opening goal in a 2-1 away victory over the Czech Republic.

Spain leads Group A3 ahead of Croatia on goals scored.

New Scotland coach Sebastien Pocognoli began his tenure with a 0-0 draw against Slovenia.

Elsewhere, Zeki Amdouni scored twice as Switzerland defeated North Macedonia 3-0, while Joel Pohjanpalo scored a hat-trick in Finland’s 7-0 rout of bottom-ranked San Marino.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/sports/football/spain-rallies-beat-england-3-2-nations-league-1554751