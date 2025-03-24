Tamim Iqbal hospitalised after collapsing during DPL match at BKSP

Tamim Iqbal has been admitted to a hospital in Savar after feeling unwell while playing for Mohammedan Sporting Club in the Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League (DPL) today.

The left-handed opener complained of chest discomfort while on the field against Shinepukur Cricket Club and was taken to Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib Hospital for immediate medical attention.

Tamim had participated in the toss and was leading his team in the match before suddenly experiencing discomfort. Initially, plans were made to transfer him to Dhaka via helicopter, and a helicopter was even arranged at BKSP’s Ground No. 3. However, as his condition did not improve sufficiently, he continued receiving treatment in Savar instead.

Mohammedan’s team physio, Enamul Haque, recalled the moment Tamim fell ill, saying, “Everything seemed normal in the morning when we arrived at the ground. But after taking the field, he suddenly complained of chest pain. We acted quickly and took him straight to the hospital.”

Tamim’s illness has also led to the postponement of the Bangladesh Cricket Board’s (BCB) scheduled directors’ meeting, which was set to take place today. Several BCB officials, including Akram Khan, are on their way to Savar to visit him.