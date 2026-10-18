Safeguarding national interests, sovereignty to remain Bangladesh’s core commitment: PM

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman on Sunday said safeguarding national interests, sovereignty and dignity would remain the foremost commitment of Bangladesh in the days ahead, while the country seeks to strengthen friendship and cooperation with all nations on the basis of mutual respect and equality.

“Bangladesh wants to strengthen friendship and cooperation with all countries on the basis of mutual respect and equality,” he said while addressing a National Standard Awarding Ceremony at Savar Cantonment this morning, where several battalions and regiments received the National Standard in recognition of their professional excellence.

Emphasising the significance of the award, the prime minister said the National Standard is not merely a flag, but a symbol of a unit’s history, heritage, discipline, sacrifice, professionalism and commitment to the country.

Photo: PMO

“The glorious hoisting of the national flag constantly reminds us of our independence, sovereignty and the sacrifices of countless people,” he said, adding that receiving the standard represents a renewed pledge to discharge assigned responsibilities with greater dedication.

“Safeguarding the honour of the flag is a sacred duty of every soldier,” he said.

Turning to the requirements of a modern military, Tarique Rahman said its strength could not be measured merely by weapons, equipment or manpower.

“The true strength of a modern armed force lies in discipline, competence, leadership, integrity, training and public trust – and, above all, in the chain of command,” he said.

He said the government is continuing its efforts to build the armed forces into a more technology-driven, competent, disciplined, professional and modern force.

The prime minister also said the public expects officers and soldiers at all levels to remain steadfast in upholding the Constitution, laws, military regulations and humanitarian values while discharging their duties.

Highlighting the changing global security environment, he said the nature and strategies of warfare are evolving rapidly.

Alongside land, sea and air capabilities, cyberspace, outer space, drones, artificial intelligence, electronic warfare and information-based capabilities have become important components of national security.

“In this reality, work is underway to advance our defence preparedness in keeping with the changing times,” he said.

The prime minister said the government attached importance to establishing a domestic defence industry to manufacture essential weapons, ammunition and defence equipment locally alongside modernising the army in all areas.

However, technology could never replace people, he said, adding, “We need to develop an integrated defence capability that would enable the army, navy and air force to operate in coordination when necessary, alongside enhanced technological capabilities.”

Source: https://thefinancialexpress.com.bd/national/safeguarding-national-interests-sovereignty-to-remain-bangladeshs-core-commitment-pm