Five sustain critical injuries in Gazipur beating, admitted to DMCH

Five individuals have been admitted to the Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) after they sustained critical injuries during a beating at the residence of Awami League leader and former minister AKM Mozammel Haque in Gazipur.

Three of them have injuries in the head while the two others in the hand and other body parts. They – Yakub, 24; Sourav, 22; Kashem, 17; Shuvo Shahria, 16; and Hasan, 22 – were taken to the Dhaka hospital around 1:30 am on Saturday.