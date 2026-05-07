Wife says senior BNP leader Mirza Abbas feeling ‘much better’

On Wednesday night, Afroza Abbas said: “[His] condition is much better now. He is feeling much better.

“His physical condition has improved. He is being given therapy every day.”

Afroza requested Bangladeshis living at home and abroad to pray for his speedy recovery.

On her Facebook account, Afroza posted two photos showing the former minister sitting on a wheelchair, flanked by family members including herself.

Afroza said: “This photo was taken [Wednesday].”

BNP Standing Committee member Mirza Abbas was first admitted to Evercare Hospital in Dhaka on Mar 11 after suddenly losing consciousness during Iftar in Ramadan.

A medical team of neurology specialists later performed emergency brain surgery.

On Mar 15, the Dhaka-8 lawmaker was airlifted to Singapore and admitted to the General Hospital for better treatment.

After a month of intensive care, his condition improved substantially.

On medical advice, he was shifted to Prince Court Medical Centre in Malaysia on Apr 14 for continued physiotherapy.

Source: https://thefinancialexpress.com.bd/national/updf-ganatantrik-member-shot-dead-in-khagrachhari