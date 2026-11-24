The real effective exchange rate of Taka has appreciated by 57% between FY2011 and FY2022, hurting exports, stimulating imports, and contributing to a severe balance of payments crisis. Photo: TBS

Exchange rate management has long been a weak point of macroeconomic policy-making in Bangladesh. Policymakers have traditionally favoured a fixed nominal exchange rate, without regard to foreign exchange market conditions, its consistency with other macroeconomic policies, or its sustainability. The near-fixed exchange rate policy between 2013 and 2022 is a telling example.

In my book “Bangladesh Stabilizing the Macroeconomy” (December 2023, Nymphea Publication), I explained how this policy caused the real effective exchange rate (REER) to appreciate by 57% between FY2011 and FY2022, hurting exports, stimulating imports, and contributing to a severe balance of payments crisis.

Bangladesh abandoned the fixed exchange rate policy and, since July 2023, has been moving progressively toward a flexible, market-based regime. Although the stated goal is a fully flexible, market-based exchange rate, the tendency to intervene in the exchange market persists. As a result, the REER appreciated by 6.3% between FY2024 and September 2026, and by a sharper 10% against the US dollar.

The government fails to recognise that this acts as a tax on exporters and a subsidy for importers. It has prevented the exchange rate from compensating the ready-made garment (RMG) sector and other exporters for rising energy and other domestic input costs, and it has limited their ability to pay the higher wages workers deserve.

Policymakers’ fondness for a fixed exchange rate rests on the argument that a flexible regime inevitably results in faster depreciation and, in turn, higher inflation. This is not necessarily true. When exchange rate flexibility is combined with prudent monetary and fiscal policies that target and manage inflation, the two are fully compatible, as the experience of most advanced market economies (the US, UK, Japan, and EU countries) shows.

Among developing countries, Peru, Mexico, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, and India show how inflation control can be reconciled with a flexible exchange rate regime. Table 1 summarises their average inflation rates and currency movements between 2022 and 2026. All pursued flexible exchange rate policies and successfully combined them with inflation control through prudent monetary and fiscal policies. In each country, the central bank has considerable independence and uses interest rate policy to target or control inflation without being undermined by Treasury operations.

The experience of these countries also underscores the importance of matching each policy instrument to the right objective: the exchange rate is used primarily to manage the balance of payments (BoP), while monetary policy is used primarily to control inflation. Coordinated use of instruments also avoids policy inconsistency and reinforces their effectiveness. By keeping inflation low, each country avoided exchange rate instability, which in turn supported inflation control. Each country also holds comfortable foreign reserves, which signal a healthy BoP position and provide a considerable cushion against wild currency fluctuations.

One striking result is that exchange rate flexibility has not led to excessive annual depreciation or an automatic pass-through to higher inflation. India is the most telling example: its average nominal depreciation has been almost 5% per year, yet its average inflation rate has stayed below 5% over the five-year period. India follows a managed float and intervenes in the exchange market to smooth volatility in both directions, a task made easier by its high reserves. Most importantly, India has not allowed its currency to appreciate in real terms, which has helped protect exports, including those of the RMG sector.

In sharp contrast, Bangladesh is still struggling to get its macroeconomic management on track. Even after liberalising the exchange rate and interest rate, it frequently switches between these instruments to pursue conflicting objectives. Inflation control is arguably the most pressing economic challenge today. Between September 2023 and December 2024, the policy rate was raised to curb domestic credit growth and lower inflation. This achieved some success, as inflation fell from a high of 11.7% in July 2024 to 8.2% in October 2025. However, this progress stalled when the policy rate was lowered in August 2026 to prop up private credit growth.

Most importantly, fiscal policy failure undermined inflation control. The inability to raise tax revenues forced the Treasury to borrow excessively from banks to finance the fiscal deficit, producing a 30% surge in public sector credit in FY2026. Consequently, domestic credit growth rose from 8% in FY2025 to 10.6% in FY2026, even as GDP growth and private credit growth plunged, fueling inflation.

Furthermore, to curb inflation, the Bangladesh Bank has intervened in the foreign exchange market to prevent nominal depreciation amid rising imports and high inflation. As a result, the REER has appreciated substantially, hurting exports and depleting reserves. Despite relative nominal exchange rate stability between July 2024 and September 2026 (average annual depreciation of 1.9%), inflation has remained high at an average of 9.2%.

In India, by contrast, the nominal exchange rate depreciated by an average of 6.2% while inflation averaged 3.4% over the same period. India brought inflation down to a low level and even depreciated its real exchange rate against the US dollar substantially, boosting exports. It managed the exchange rate with a focus on the BoP and achieved inflation control through coordinated monetary and fiscal policies.

Policy priorities to go forward

The policy messages going forward are clear and straightforward. The exchange rate should primarily be used to manage the balance of payments (BoP), while monetary and fiscal policies should be used to control inflation. These policy instruments must be properly coordinated, ensuring that fiscal policy does not offset the inflation-reduction objectives of monetary policy.

A flexible, market-based exchange rate policy should be implemented to boost exports and contain imports. Intervention in the exchange market should be avoided, except to stabilise wild fluctuations, while preventing a sharp appreciation of the real effective exchange rate (REER). Reserves should not be run down to defend the exchange rate while they remain very low and exports continue to falter.

Policymakers should also recognise that the sharp real appreciation against the US dollar has constrained the ability of the ready-made garment (RMG) sector to pay fair wages to workers. The depreciation of the Taka should be contained by boosting exports and lowering domestic inflation through the coordinated use of monetary and fiscal policies, as practised in India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Mexico, Peru and Thailand.

Sketch: TBS

Sadiq Ahmed is the vice chairperson of Policy Research Institute of Bangladesh (PRI).

https://www.tbsnews.net/features/panorama/real-appreciation-taka-hurting-exports-1612801