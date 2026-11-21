Bangladesh has made considerable progress in expanding internet access, mobile phone use and digital public services. Yet a critical question remains: has this technological expansion genuinely empowered citizens, or has the country prioritised connectivity over digital capability? Despite substantial public investment in information and communication technology (ICT), many Bangladeshis still lack the skills to use digital tools productively, safely and independently.

Digital literacy goes far beyond operating a smartphone or using social media. It encompasses the ability to find and evaluate information, create digital content, solve problems, protect personal information, identify misinformation and use technology for education, employment, entrepreneurship and civic participation. Without these capabilities, connectivity alone cannot deliver the full benefits of digital transformation.

The latest statistics reveal a substantial gap between access and effective use. According to the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS), internet use among people aged five and above reached 59.2% in April–June 2026, up from 55% a year earlier. Mobile phone use reached 89.6%, while only 11.8% of individuals used computers. Although approximately 99% of households had access to a mobile phone, just 9.1% owned a computer. These findings suggest that Bangladesh’s digital ecosystem remains heavily dependent on mobile devices, with limited access to the equipment needed for more advanced digital activities.

The gender divide is equally concerning. The BBS’s July–September 2025 survey found that 51.2% of men used the internet, compared with 46.3% of women. Personal mobile phone ownership was also lower among women. More revealingly, findings from Bangladesh’s 2025 Multiple Indicator Cluster Survey, supported by UNICEF, showed that only 26% of women aged 15–49 had performed at least one of 11 specified computer-related activities. Just 9% had verified the reliability of information found online, 6% had changed privacy settings and 4% had established effective security measures. These findings highlight how limited practical digital competence can remain even as mobile phone use expands.

Bangladesh has invested substantially in ICT infrastructure, digital public services, innovation and training. However, there is no readily identifiable consolidated public account establishing the cumulative amount spent specifically on digital literacy across government ministries and publicly funded programmes.

The distinction matters. The proposed ICT Division allocation for fiscal year 2026–27 was Tk2,049 crore, while the Posts and Telecommunications Division received a separate proposed allocation of Tk2,141 crore. These figures represent broader sectoral spending, not digital literacy expenditure alone. Without disaggregated financial information and independent evaluations, it is difficult to determine how much public investment has translated into measurable improvements in citizens’ skills.

Government initiatives involving digital innovation, training and online services have contributed to technological development. Nevertheless, establishing a computer laboratory, enrolling participants in a course or providing internet access does not establish that people have acquired lasting skills.

How many trainees subsequently found employment, increased their income, improved their businesses or became more capable of identifying misinformation? How many women and rural residents benefited? These questions remain central to evaluating public investment.

Bangladesh needs a consolidated expenditure report identifying actual spending on digital literacy, the number and characteristics of beneficiaries, improvements in measured skills and longer-term outcomes. Without such transparency, financial allocations risk becoming indicators of administrative activity rather than demonstrated public benefit.

International comparisons further underline the challenge. The Network Readiness Index 2025 ranked Bangladesh 82nd among 127 economies and 15th within the Asia-Pacific region. However, the country’s People pillar ranked 93rd, while its business sub-pillar ranked 122nd. Its technology pillar performed considerably better, at 43rd. This disparity suggests that technological infrastructure has advanced faster than people’s capabilities and businesses’ effective adoption of digital tools. The index measures broader digital readiness, not digital literacy alone, but its findings expose important weaknesses.

The rankings also place Bangladesh below the Asia-Pacific regional average across the index’s four principal pillars. Although Bangladesh performs relatively well compared with other lower-middle-income economies, its technological progress has not translated into comparable performance in human capabilities and economic impact.

These indicators should not be confused with a direct ranking of digital literacy among South Asian citizens. Bangladesh needs comparable, nationally representative digital-skills assessments to establish precisely where it stands against neighbouring countries.

Several structural barriers explain the gap.

First, education often emphasises access to devices without adequately developing information evaluation, digital problem-solving, online safety and content creation. Teachers need continuous training, while schools require functioning equipment, reliable internet and relevant learning materials.

Second, affordability remains a constraint. Low-income households may depend on shared smartphones and limited mobile data, restricting opportunities for sustained learning. Low computer ownership also limits access to advanced digital skills.

Third, training programmes can be fragmented across government agencies, educational institutions, development partners and private organisations. Without common standards, baseline assessments and independent monitoring, it becomes difficult to identify successful approaches or eliminate ineffective spending.

Fourth, digital literacy initiatives do not always reflect the needs of different communities. Farmers require agricultural information and market access; entrepreneurs need digital marketing and financial skills; workers need employment-related capabilities. Women, older people, people with disabilities and marginalised communities require accessible training designed around their circumstances.

Bangladesh must also address the growing risks of online fraud, misinformation, manipulated content and artificial intelligence-generated deception. Digital literacy should equip citizens to verify sources, recognise suspicious links, protect personal information and use emerging technologies responsibly.

The government should make digital literacy a measurable national development priority. First, it should publish consolidated spending and independently evaluated results. Second, digital skills should become integral to mainstream education, supported by trained teachers and practical learning opportunities. Third, community-based programmes should expand access to affordable, locally relevant training, particularly for women and underserved populations.

Finally, Bangladesh needs a nationally representative digital-skills assessment measuring basic, intermediate and advanced capabilities, with results disaggregated by gender, age, location and socioeconomic background. Progress should be published regularly and linked to budget decisions.

Bangladesh has made genuine progress in expanding connectivity, but access alone cannot guarantee empowerment. Its international rankings and national statistics suggest that investment in infrastructure must now be matched by investment in human capabilities.

The real measure of a digitally empowered Bangladesh is not how many people are connected, but how effectively they can turn connectivity into knowledge, economic opportunity, personal safety and meaningful participation in society.

The writer is the editor and CEO of News Network.

https://www.tbsnews.net/thoughts/bangladeshs-digital-gap-connected-not-empowered-1609731