Bangladesh has secured an additional three years to prepare for graduation from the least developed country (LDC) category. On 29 October, the United Nations General Assembly approved the country’s request to extend its preparatory period until November 2029, recognising the economic uncertainties, external shocks and persistent vulnerabilities it faces.

Preparing for graduation means building an economy capable of competing without the advantages of LDC status. That will require a significant improvement in productivity, underpinned by greater investment in research, skills and technology.

Bangladesh’s innovation record shows why this transition will be difficult. The World Intellectual Property Organization’s (WIPO) Global Innovation Index 2026 placed the country 105th among 139 economies, leaving it at the bottom of South Asia as Nepal moved ahead. Its performance was particularly weak in key innovation inputs: 127th in human capital and research, 125th in business sophistication and 128th in university-industry research collaboration.

The gaps are also evident in indicators of technological upgrading.

WIPO reports no available data on Bangladesh’s research and development expenditure, robot adoption or electric vehicle adoption. Meanwhile, international patent filings fell by 29.3% between 2021 and 2023, while venture capital deal numbers declined by 48% between 2024 and 2025.

These figures point to a central challenge: the country needs stronger research capabilities, wider technology adoption and closer links between ideas, investment and industry to compete in a more demanding post-LDC environment.

I spent nearly five years studying in New York, where I saw how the difference between generating ideas and building an innovation ecosystem plays out in practice. The United States has spent decades developing platforms that bring businesses, researchers, investors and technology developers together, not merely to discuss innovation but to explore its commercial applications.

The contrast with Bangladesh is instructive.

Pharmaceuticals, agro-processing, leather, jute, light engineering and ICT will need firms capable of developing competitive products, adopting modern production methods and meeting international standards. That, in turn, will require reliable energy, affordable finance, modern infrastructure, skilled workers and predictable regulations. The same applies to university-industry collaboration.

On 5 November, the country held its first-ever Bangladesh AI Business Summit, jointly organised by the Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Ministry of Science and Technology. In New York, the AI Summit New York has brought together business leaders and technology innovators annually since 2016, with its 2026 edition marking its 11th year.

The difference is not simply how early the two countries began organising such events.

It reflects how long businesses have had opportunities to engage with emerging technologies, explore their commercial applications and build partnerships around them.

Bangladesh’s first summit was nevertheless an encouraging step.

It brought together policymakers, business leaders, entrepreneurs, researchers and academics, while an accompanying exhibition showcased AI-based products and services.

Experts at the event stressed that adopting AI is not enough; businesses must learn to create economic value from it. This means using the technology to raise productivity, develop competitive products, solve local problems and access new markets.

This is where the US experience becomes relevant.

At first glance, comparing Bangladesh with the United States may seem like comparing a paper boat with an aircraft carrier. The numbers appear to reinforce that impression. In the Global Innovation Index 2026, Bangladesh scored 21.5 out of 100, against 62.3 for the United States. The US ranked third, 102 places ahead of Bangladesh.

But the point is not to compare the two economies. It is to learn from the experience of one as the other prepares for a major economic transition. Bangladesh aims to become a trillion-dollar economy by 2034, and the United States offers valuable lessons in how innovation can drive economic growth. Beyond the headline rankings, WIPO’s data reveal structural lessons that go beyond differences in resources.

The United States ranks among the global leaders in business investment in research and development, university-industry research collaboration and venture capital. These connections help take research from laboratories to the marketplace, providing promising ideas with the capital, expertise and commercial backing needed to grow.

Bangladesh does not need to replicate the American model. It needs to build stronger connections of its own — between universities and businesses, research and production, and entrepreneurs and investors. This is also where its LDC preparation agenda and innovation ambitions must converge.

The government’s National Roadmap for Smooth, Sustainable and Irreversible LDC Graduation 2026–2029 identifies industrial modernisation, technology adoption, industry-academia collaboration and workforce reskilling as key priorities. It also calls for a shift away from dependence on incentives towards greater efficiency and innovation. Its 2029 targets include increasing the non-RMG share of exports from around 19% to at least 25%, adding three million industry-certified workers and fully digitising government business services.

These are building blocks for a more productive economy. But achieving them will require more than identifying new export sectors or setting numerical targets.

Pharmaceuticals, agro-processing, leather, jute, light engineering and ICT will need firms capable of developing competitive products, adopting modern production methods and meeting international standards. That, in turn, will require reliable energy, affordable finance, modern infrastructure, skilled workers and predictable regulations.

The same applies to university-industry collaboration. Universities need stronger research capabilities, while businesses need incentives to invest in research and apply locally developed knowledge. Public and private funding must help bring the two together to address practical industrial and technological challenges.

The roadmap also recognises that innovation cannot flourish in an unstable economic environment. High inflation, a weak banking sector, low revenue mobilisation and uncertainty over investment rules constrain the resources and confidence businesses need to invest for the long term. Macroeconomic stability and institutional reform are therefore not separate from the innovation agenda; they are among its essential foundations.

Bangladesh has set itself the ambition of becoming a trillion-dollar economy by 2034. Reaching that scale will require sustained growth, but the source of that growth matters as much as its size.

Expanding production through low-cost labour and existing export advantages has served the country well for decades. But this model alone cannot sustain competitiveness as wages, technologies, trade rules and global production patterns evolve.

Md Emon Ahmed is a doctoral student in Computer Science at the University of the Potomac, Washington, DC, USA. He holds a Master of Science in Business Analytics from Baruch College, City University of New York (CUNY).

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions and views of The Business Standard.

Link: https://www.tbsnews.net/thoughts/ldc-graduation-bangladesh-cannot-graduate-low-cost-labour-alone-1608981