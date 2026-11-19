In a word, how is the country?

Mixed. The country is under a low-pressure system, and whether it deepens or lifts depends on how we handle the weather over the coming weeks. On the strength of its manifesto promises, we gave the government a green light when it took office; given what we have seen recently, and how it has responded, we have moved from green to yellow.

There is always a risk of red, and the point of a yellow light is that you cross the road before it turns — that is why we keep pressing the government.

Bangladesh was due to graduate, yet it was given three more years. Where is the gap in its preparedness?

Graduation was never a question of preparedness; it was an achievement. On the indicators — per-capita income, the human-assets situation, economic and environmental vulnerability — Bangladesh is above the thresholds, so its exit this November was the natural course.

But Bangladesh and Nepal asked for time for so-called preparation, citing the political change and the global economic turmoil. Now, our committee [UN Committee for Development Policy] does not weigh political matters — one government comes, another goes; that is a sovereign country’s internal affair, and to call it good or bad would be to take sides.

So when a sovereign country asks in this way, you cannot dismiss it outright. We agreed, reluctantly, and three years were given.

Who backed the deferral?

Three kinds of country. There were the large, indifferent ones — I will not name them — who would gladly scrap the least-developed list altogether. There were the competitors, many of them African, lower or middle-income countries who do not like Bangladesh enjoying special facilities.

And there were our development partners — Europe, Australia, Canada — whose markets buy our garments at low tariffs; they supported us, and on the strength of that support the deferral went through.

The decisive factor, though, was the prime minister’s letter. When a head of government appeals to the UN, expert members like us take it into account, because he carries the responsibility of the country, and he made certain commitments for the next three years.

What did those commitments amount to?

First, revenue mobilisation: raising domestic resources, improving the efficiency of public spending so that corruption does not stop it reaching people, and controlling the deficit so we do not borrow in a way that burdens the next generation.

Second, banking reform: and the issue now is not only bad loans but recapitalisation, where the thieves stole the capital and the citizens are being asked to pay the subsidy. The governor has spoken of Tk60,000 crore a year for five to seven years; that was not in the election manifesto, so the government must think ten times.

Then, energy: onshore wells, and the offshore Bay of Bengal tender that drew no bidders the first time.

My favourite image is that if the economy is a body, fiscal management is the heart and the two lungs are banking and energy.

Is staying on the list even worth it?

Honestly, we do not really want to stay. The pressure comes mainly from one sector’s owners, who fear losing the incentives they are paid from public money and treat those as compensation for the state’s own inefficiency and corruption.

The subsidy we give them is no less than what we spend on education and health, and our fiscal space has no real depth.

Countries that graduate, meanwhile, see foreign aid fall somewhat but their revenue and foreign investment rise, and the risk premium on their borrowing falls — issue a bond as a least-developed country and that premium is high.

To move from an aid-dependent economy to an investment-dependent one, this transition is essential.

So how do you read the three-year reprieve now?

It is now a political promise, not an economic matter. The head of government appealed to the world community and was given respect and an exceptional decision — we were due to leave, and instead stayed on the list as an exception.

So, everyone will now watch whether that assurance is kept, and if it is not, questions will be raised about Bangladesh’s credibility on everything else — the free-trade agreements we want, the bonds we talk of issuing.

At CPD we have run a manifesto watch, tracking promise by promise, and our observation at nine months is that in most cases the institutional, legal and budgetary work needed to carry the promises forward has not even begun.

The Economist wrote this week that Bangladesh’s economy has reached a point where it can no longer be separated from its politics.

Is that fair?

Very true, and it is in our white paper. Describing the fallen government, we called it a syndrome of three planets aligning — the politician, the bureaucrat and the businessman — a vicious circle we called a kleptocracy, a looting-state.

When the state loses the capacity to make policy, the policy it does make serves one small business group, and we know the result: August 2024.

So at eight or nine months, the worrying question is whether those three planets are realigning, their shadow falling on Bangladesh like an eclipse. If the LNG that should cost Tk10 costs Tk12 because one man takes a taka abroad and another takes a taka and the public pays the rest, then we have learnt nothing from history.

In the final reckoning the people see everything, and they resist — August 2024 is the proof.

Do our politicians grasp the new reality?

A new generation has risen, and not only here — in 24 countries we have studied similar youth uprisings, from France and Spain to Trump’s defeat and Lula’s win. This generation will not accept the old settlement.

In Nepal they raged against the ‘nepo kids’ — the children of nepotism, less able than them yet living far better, which in the digital age they see with their own eyes. The crucial thing the government must grasp is that these young people are not captive to any one party; the party the young built did not absorb everyone who had protested.

Their patience is short, and a government that thinks it has five years and can go slowly is very wrong. Remember the students who came out during the floods, who belong to no party; the road safety movement; the protests over VAT on private universities.

Organisation does not only mean a political party.

Why do our politicians fail to internalise it?

It happens when political leaders become detached from the people. A party’s great strength is its connection to the public, and the fallen government made the parties obsolete; the prime minister’s office passed entirely under a few bureaucrats, kept by certain business groups, and in that triangle politics was the weakest partner.

It is said here that when a party takes power, the party dies. If that is true, it is a lesson, because local-government elections come next year. The parties should be strengthening their organisation and holding themselves to transparency, away from corruption and nepotism — but there has been no campaign to that end.

With the garment unrest, the buses set alight, the attack on a police station, a banned party’s activity — do you see a political storm warning?

I do not do politics, so I will read it through economics: if the space for economic comfort shrinks, political discontent will grow. If you cannot deliver — the worker’s wage, certainty for the rising middle class, the quality of education, real health services in the villages — then sympathy shifts to your rival, and people begin to say, as we have heard since the British era, that they were better off before.

The writing on the wall for the politicians is perfectly clear: implement what you promised. If it is business as usual, this government will be more harassed, will feel weaker, and the local-government elections — a real yardstick for the year ahead — will become far harder to hold.

Can you leave us with some hope?

Bangladesh has to be seen over the long term. At independence people cited Malthus and said we could never feed seven and a half crore; today we feed 18 crore three meals a day, and our life expectancy, at 73 or 74 years, matches the world average.

We have learnt the hard way across 54 years — we scrapped the caretaker government and are now bringing it back — but as a nation we have matured.

I am optimistic. The opportunities are there; let them be set right, with the political leadership, the media and civil society keeping the pressure on. The politics has to be fixed — and slowly, fixing the politics, we have come this far.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/features/panorama/3-year-ldc-reprieve-now-political-promise-not-economic-matter-debapriya-1607781