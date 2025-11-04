Firearms training without proper guidelines: Security analysts raise alarm

The Ministry of Youth and Sports has taken an initiative to introduce “shooting training” for general youths as part of a government programme titled Fundamental Self-Defence Training.

The project is scheduled to begin on 8 November, aiming to teach self-defence and combat techniques, including martial arts and firearms training. However, as no policy framework has yet been prepared for the programme, security analysts have expressed serious concerns over the decision.

Online registration for the programme has already begun. It will continue under the supervision of the Ministry of Youth and Sports until February 2028.

On 16 October, the Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Protishtan (BKSP) issued a circular, followed by a Facebook post on 20 October by the ministry’s adviser, Asif Mahmud Sajib Bhuiyan, announcing the initiative.

He wrote, “A total of 8,850 participants will initially receive training at seven centres across the country. The trainees will be taught karate, judo, taekwondo, and firearms training.”

Controversy and confusion arose immediately after the use of the term “firearms”. The next day, Asif edited his statement, writing in a new post that “8,250 young men and 600 young women aged between 18 and 35 will receive training.” This time, he replaced “firearms” with “shooting”. However, the word “firearms” still appears in the image attached to his post.

No form of training should be conducted without proper guidelines. BNCC members receive training from physical exercises to firearms under specific regulations. Similarly, youth training can be conducted under a clear policy framework, and participants must be officially listed to ensure public safety. Brigadier General (Retd) Manzur Qader, security expert

In a recent interview with BBC Bangla, Asif said the purpose of the training was to enhance public self-defence and resistance capabilities. He claimed that while participants would be taught techniques involving weapons, there would be “no live firing”.

TBS made several attempts to contact the adviser via phone and SMS but received no response.

So far, nearly 8,000 applications have been submitted for the programme.

Speaking to TBS, Brigadier General (Retd) Manzur Qader, a security and intelligence expert, said, “No form of training should be conducted without proper guidelines. BNCC members receive training from physical exercises to firearms under specific regulations. Similarly, youth training can be conducted under a clear policy framework, and participants must be officially listed to ensure public safety.”

He added, “The BNCC is under the Ministry of Defence. Any decision to provide this type of training for young people should fall under the Ministry of Defence, not any other ministry.”

Security analysts have warned that introducing such training without a well-defined policy and strict oversight could lead to dangerous consequences — particularly in a society where misuse of weapons, political unrest, extremism, and youth violence are already serious issues.

Security analyst and former diplomat M Humayun Kabir told TBS, “Normally, such activities fall under the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Home Affairs or the Ministry of Defence. This raises a fundamental question—does the Ministry of Youth and Sports have the organisational legitimacy to take such an initiative?”

He further said, “Given the current reality, employment for the young generation remains a major challenge. We have recently witnessed protests over job opportunities. Therefore, the ministry should prioritise creating employment rather than taking up such programmes.”

Ahead of the election, he cautioned, “The government and all political parties should now focus on ensuring a peaceful and participatory election. Any step that could jeopardise internal stability or damage Bangladesh’s image internationally should be avoided.”

On Saturday, Colonel Md Golam Mabud Hasan, director of Training at BKSP, told reporters that the training would use air guns.

According to the BKSP admission circular, the 15-day residential training will be conducted in 114 batches at centres in Dhaka, Cox’s Bazar, Chattogram, Khulna, Barishal, Sylhet, and Dinajpur.

Experts have also questioned the timing of the initiative, noting that it comes just ahead of the national election.

