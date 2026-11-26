This is another major step in reshaping global trade patterns. Under Section 301 procedures (Trade Act 1974), the US has proposed imposing tariffs of up to 18 percent on imports from Bangladesh and several other Asian and some European countries. It is premature to speculate on final action, if any, but there is clearly doubt and insecurity cast over future export prospects generally, and above all for RMG.

The US cites unfair industry practices, subsidies, overcapacity, and various distortions as reasons these countries should be so restricted, to the benefit of US industry. It is difficult to avoid the conclusion that there may be adverse effects on countries whose level of industrialization lags far behind that of the US.

It would be misleading to compare the pattern and extent of industrialization in Bangladesh with, for example, China or the experience of Japan or Korea. Low-cost labor provides most of the comparative advantage for continued expansion of manufacturing industries, above all garments. Some 4 million people are directly employed in the sector, largely women, and it generates some 80 percent of total exports. The positive impact on poverty alleviation, improved women’s standing, and broader societal change is widely acknowledged.

The US is therefore an important market, and higher tariffs would mean higher delivered prices for buyers. Retailers would want some rebate, or seek alternative suppliers. To greater or lesser extent, all parties in the chain, including ultimately purchasers in the US, and suppliers in the exporting country, may share in meeting the additional duty actually paid by the importer.

Of course, all other competing supplier countries to the US market would need to be considered. The USTR notice (25 November 2016) indicates proposed tariffs of up to 35% on Vietnam, 25% on India, 20% on China, and 18% on Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Thailand. Vietnam and India may be able to negotiate 20% and 17% respectively under certain agreements with the US. All of these will be relevant considerations for buyers deciding where to source in the future.

The 18% figure applicable to Bangladesh includes current Section 301 tariffs, so it is not correct to assume an additional 18% on top of other applicable duty rates. A range of exemptions from the proposed measures would also apply, to varying degrees, depending on the individual apparel items.

All of this comes at a time of particular difficulty, with high and rising fuel and power costs, demands for higher wages, problems in the banking system, and generally high interest rates on industry loans. Discouragement of further investment and expansion, with resultant job losses, is easily foreseeable, and small-scale units may be hit hardest.

Clearly, Bangladesh could seek to put much to the US in direct discussions, including its overall needs for continued economic and social progress, steps taken to ensure safe working environments and other labor-related developments, and increased purchases of US cotton, plant and equipment, farm produce, and so on. Reciprocal increases in trade would be desirable.

Domestically, every effort should continue to broaden the range of exported products, speed up processing at the ports, rationalize and expedite customs operations, ensure adequate supplies of energy inputs, and attract more industrially worthwhile investments. Danger exists in over-concentration in one group of products.

Comments may be submitted to the US authorities until 5 January 2017, followed by hearings on 25 January. It would be sensible to use this opportunity to make Bangladesh’s views known. There is currently no indication of when any changes might take effect.

In all events, this is a useful reminder to Bangladesh that it cannot continue supplying large volumes of cheaply manufactured products to developed countries. Further progress is needed in a wide range of fields, including more advanced industries, good governance, a wider export base, and diplomatic skills. All current efforts to safeguard the existing garment industry are justified and necessary, but much wider measures are needed.

Source: South Asia Journal