In Rangpur, farmers sold brown eggs for Tk 9.40 to Tk 10.25 each on 6 November, down from Tk 11 a month earlier. In Dhaka, the retail price of the same eggs fell to Tk 10.80 each from Tk 13.30 a month earlier. Farmers estimate their production cost at about Tk 9.50 per egg.

Egg prices have dropped by Tk 20–25 per dozen over the past month.

Stakeholders say the increased supply of winter vegetables usually triggers a decline in egg demand. They say consumers often complain about an egg syndicate when prices are high. However, when prices are low, it becomes evident that there is no syndicate.

Aminur Rahman (48), who owns 7,000 layer hens housed in three sheds in Hasnabad, Rangpur Sadar, left his father’s tobacco business and started poultry farming with 2,000 birds four years ago. He is currently achieving a production rate of 92 per cent (92 eggs per 100 hens a day), but is concerned about falling egg prices with the arrival of early varieties of winter vegetables.

“An increased supply of vegetables has pushed down egg prices from Tk 11.80 to Tk 9 per egg. The availability of cheap vegetables reduces demand for eggs. I fear prices will fall further during the peak season for winter vegetables,” he told this author.

A bachelor’s student of agricultural science, Rokonuzzaman Mugdho (23), son of Mohammad Mukul of Thakuradaho in Gangachara, has taken responsibility for running a farm with 9,000 hens. His father started with 1,000 layer birds in 2014.

“I am surprised that prices have fallen so early. Chickens lay more eggs during winter, and the availability of vegetables normally causes egg prices to fall. The market price of our eggs has declined by almost Tk 2 per egg, and the peak vegetable season is yet to arrive,” he said.

His father added, “I don’t worry too much about the market. I focus on my own farming and business. Layer farming is a long-term investment, and in the short term, it can be frustrating. No one can control prices other than the market itself.”

Khandakar Abu Sayeed, a schoolteacher and poultry farmer in the Poran area of Pirgachha, started layer farming with 1,000 birds in 2011. Around 17,000 of his 20,000 hens are currently laying eggs. He noted that lower production of vegetables and fish drives up demand for eggs during summer, when egg supplies are usually low.

“In winter, vegetables are abundant, commercial egg production increases by at least 5 per cent, and duck egg production rises by around 20 per cent,” he said, explaining the decline in egg prices.

Abdus Salam (35), a trader at Taraganj Bazar in Rangpur, used to sell 7,000–8,000 eggs a day at Tk 11 each just a month ago. Despite a price drop of Tk 1.50 per egg in his area, he can now sell no more than 5,000 eggs a day.

“The earnings of working-class and low-income people have declined, and during winter they buy vegetables instead. That is why demand for eggs has fallen,” he argued.

In Saidpur, a business hub in the northern district of Nilphamari, Shafiqul Islam (54), a wholesale trader, said egg prices fluctuate according to demand and supply.

“Higher egg supplies and the availability of vegetables have prompted prices to decline,” he said. He added, “Some people blame producers and traders for price volatility without truly understanding the market.”

Kazi Zahin Hasan, director of Kazi Farms, observed that vegetables and eggs are substitutes for each other.

“When winter vegetables become available, consumers prefer to buy them and purchase fewer eggs. As a result, demand for eggs falls in winter, pushing down prices,” he said.

“Earlier this year, during summer, excessive rainfall flooded vegetable fields and reduced the supply of vegetables. This prompted consumers to buy more eggs. Demand for eggs increased, and prices rose accordingly. Many government officials expect egg prices to remain stable, but this expectation is unrealistic. When supply exceeds demand, prices fall. When demand exceeds supply, prices rise.”

https://thefinancialexpress.com.bd/trade/supply-of-winter-vegetables-high-egg-production-drive-down-egg-price