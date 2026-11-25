The state-capacity puzzle is not simply one of administrative weakness. It is a puzzle of institutional persistence. Decades of reform, modernisation, and technical assistance have failed to produce commensurate improvements in the state’s ability to mobilise and deploy public resources.

Institutional inertia has slowed adaptation, while institutional regression has weakened some of the safeguards needed for effective governance. Formal structures have evolved, but the incentives sustaining their weaknesses have remained remarkably resilient.

Growth without fiscal capacity

This is striking from a comparative perspective. In State Capacity and Economic Development, Mark Dincecco documents a strong positive relationship across countries between rising income levels and fiscal capacity, measured by both tax collection and the importance of direct taxation. Bangladesh diverged from this pattern. A World Bank study estimated tax collections at roughly 1.5% of GDP below the level predicted by the country’s income, while indirect taxes accounted for about 70% of total tax revenue. Direct taxes contribute little to total revenues, fluctuating within a narrow band of 26-29% in the last several years, according to the World Bank’s recent Public Finance Review.

Illustration: TBS

Bangladesh’s persistent reliance on indirect taxation reflects not only policy choices but also the limited expansion of the state’s ability to monitor and enforce compliance across a growing economy. Collecting income taxes place substantial demands on administrative capacity. Taxes on imports and transactions are generally simpler to collect.

A similar pattern appears on the spending side. The gap between approved budgets and actual spending have widened in recent years. Development-budget implementation has been the Achilles heel, with actual spending under the revised Annual Development Program falling from 92.7% in FY22 to just 67.5% in FY26.

Taken together, these trends point to a large disconnect between economic expansion and state capacity. The state’s ability to mobilise revenue and translate public resources into effective expenditure did not keep pace with growth. A country that once appeared capable of delivering development outcomes despite limited fiscal capacity now faces a reckoning it did not face before.

Reforms to strengthen the Bangladeshi state were rarely absent. What was absent was sustained institutional transformation. The country repeatedly diagnosed its governance weaknesses, designed remedies, and launched reform programs. Yet the outcomes persistently fell short of the effort invested in achieving them.

The VAT reform that never arrived

Introduced in 1991, VAT modernised Bangladesh’s tax system and reduced reliance on trade taxes. Over time, however, exemptions, truncated tax bases, and administrative discretion gradually eroded its effectiveness. The Value Added Tax and Supplementary Duty Act of 2012 sought to reverse that process to replace a fragmented and discretionary system with a more coherent, rules-based framework. Several business groups opposed provisions that would reduce preferential treatment and increase transparency, leading to repeated delays, including a two-year postponement in 2017. By the time the law finally took effect in July 2019, multiple rates, exemptions, and special provisions had already diluted much of its original logic.

The fiscal consequences were substantial. A World Bank analysis of the previous VAT regime estimated a revenue gap of roughly Tk2 trillion in FY19, more than twice actual VAT collections. Policy choices, including exemptions, reduced rates, and registration thresholds, accounted for about 69% of this gap, while compliance failures explained the remainder. The resulting shortfall reflected not only weak administration but also a tax structure that deliberately accommodated preferential treatment.

The problem was not the absence of reform ideas or technical solutions. A comprehensive reform was designed, legislated, and repeatedly endorsed. Institutional inertia delayed implementation, while organised resistance diluted the reform itself. State capacity weakened not because the constraints were unknown, but because the interests benefiting from them proved difficult to dislodge.

Reforming procedures, preserving discretion

Successive efforts to modernise tax administration through computerised registration, electronic filing, online payments, and integrated information systems sought to improve compliance, lower administrative costs, and reduce discretion. Yet reducing discretion proved far more difficult than modernising procedures.

The VAT Online Project illustrates the point. Designed around the original 2012 VAT law, the system encountered difficulties when the legislation was substantially altered before implementation. Technology could not compensate for the dilution of the underlying reform.

The limits of modernisation became evident again in 2025 when the interim government, backed by major development partners, sought to separate tax policy from tax administration within the National Board of Revenue. The ordinance triggered protests and work stoppages by revenue officials, disrupting customs operations and international trade. The implementation was ultimately deferred to an elected government. The episode demonstrated how entrenched bureaucratic interests could obstruct institutional reform even when supported by political authority and external partners.

A similar pattern appears in public financial management. Decades of reforms introduced medium-term budgeting, computerised financial systems, electronic procurement, and improved accounting standards. Yet stronger procedures did not necessarily translate into better public investment outcomes. Weak project implementation is only part of the problem. Public investment management has often failed much earlier, at the stages of project selection, preparation, and appraisal.

The Gazipur-Airport Bus Rapid Transit project illustrates the consequences. After 14 years and Tk2,810 crore in spending, the project had to be abandoned following a review by a Buet expert committee, leaving completed structures to be demolished at additional public expense. The project was not an isolated failure. A government task force subsequently found that eight major infrastructure projects, including the Padma Rail Link, Karnaphuli Tunnel, Airport Terminal-3, Metro Rail Line-6, and the BRT, experienced average cost increases of 68% due to weak feasibility studies, implementation delays, and governance failures.

The lesson extends beyond tax administration and infrastructure. Bangladesh has invested heavily in modernising the procedures through which public resources are collected, allocated, and spent. Yet reforms have been far less successful in strengthening accountability, aligning incentives, and ensuring results. The persistence of that gap is itself a measure of the country’s state-capacity deficit.

The deeper puzzle

This raises a deeper question. If the costs of weak state capacity are so widely recognised, why do reforms repeatedly under-deliver? A Northian interpretation suggests that the issue may run deeper than administrative shortcomings. In many limited-access orders, tax exemptions, preferential treatment, and selective enforcement are embedded in the broader political arrangements that sustain cooperation among influential groups.

Reform therefore involves more than changing policies or procedures. It alters established relationships, reallocates influence, and tests existing political bargains. Viewed from this perspective, the persistence of weak state capacity reflects the resilience of the underlying political settlement. The deeper question is why political orders that depend on a capable state so often struggle to create one.

Zahid Hussain is a former lead economist of the World Bank, Dhaka Office

Read the full series:

Part 1: From the Bangladesh paradox to the Bangladesh puzzle

Part 2: The transformation puzzle

Part 3: The human capital deficit

Part 4: The inflation puzzle

Part 5: The price of resisting adjustment

Part 6: Success without reform

Part 7: Financial deepening without discipline

Part 8: Autonomy from whom?

Part 9: Power without energy

https://www.tbsnews.net/economy/state-capacity-puzzle-1613226