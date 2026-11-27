November 26, 2026, marks another significant milestone in Bangladesh’s maritime history. At 1045 hours Japan Standard Time (JST), Captain Minhazur Reza Chowdhury (30N), an alumnus of the Bangladesh Marine Academy, signed the delivery documents for the newly constructed liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) tanker OMERA PRIDE
. Flying the national flag of Bangladesh, the vessel represents a noteworthy achievement for MJL Bangladesh PLC, Omera Petroleum Limited, and the entire Bangladeshi maritime fraternity.
This memorable occasion is a source of immense pride, not only for Captain Minhazur Reza Chowdhury but also for the Bangladesh Marine Academy and its alumni worldwide. His participation in delivering a newly constructed, technologically advanced gas carrier reflects the professional competence, leadership, and international standing Bangladeshi mariners have achieved over the decades.
Constructed at the prestigious Kyokuyo Shipyard in Shimonoseki, Japan, OMERA PRIDE
was launched in July 2026. After its launch, the vessel underwent sea trials and delivery preparations, including port calls at several Japanese ports.
The vessel, bearing IMO number 1107518, MMSI number 405000450, and international call sign S2DA6, has an overall length of 120 meters, a beam of 21 meters, and a deadweight tonnage of approximately 8,900 metric tons. With a gross tonnage of approximately 8,600, the vessel represents a valuable addition to Bangladesh’s merchant fleet and specialized energy transportation capabilities.
The acquisition of OMERA PRIDE
by MJL Bangladesh PLC demonstrates the growing confidence of Bangladeshi private-sector enterprises in international shipping and maritime investment. As Bangladesh continues to experience increasing energy demand, LPG has become an important component of the country’s energy supply. Developing national capacity to transport LPG can contribute to greater energy security, reduced dependence on foreign shipping services, job creation, and potential foreign exchange savings.
Operating specialized vessels such as LPG carriers requires advanced technical knowledge, rigorous safety standards, professional discipline, and effective shipboard management. The involvement of Bangladeshi maritime professionals in such sophisticated operations demonstrates the country’s ability to participate in increasingly specialized segments of the global shipping industry.
Since its establishment in 1962, the Bangladesh Marine Academy at Juldia, Chattogram, has produced generations of highly qualified maritime professionals who have served aboard vessels worldwide. Its alumni have distinguished themselves as shipmasters, marine engineers, maritime administrators, entrepreneurs, and industry leaders. Captain Minhazur’s achievement adds another proud chapter to this enduring legacy and should inspire younger generations of Bangladeshi cadets to pursue excellence in their chosen profession.
With its extensive coastline, strategic position along the Bay of Bengal, and considerable maritime human resources, Bangladesh has enormous potential to develop a stronger national merchant fleet. Investments such as OMERA PRIDE
represent meaningful steps toward realizing that potential and strengthening the country’s maritime economy.
Heartiest congratulations to Captain Minhazur Reza Chowdhury (30N), the management of MJL Bangladesh PLC, Omera Petroleum Limited, and everyone associated with this remarkable achievement.
May Almighty Allah bless Captain Minhazur, his officers and crew, and the management with continued success, prosperity, and safe operations.
May OMERA PRIDE
sail proudly across the oceans, carrying the red and green flag of Bangladesh with dignity and distinction.
Fair winds and following seas to OMERA PRIDE and all who sail aboard her.