NCP chief Nahid Islam today said that his party would not join the BNP government’s national unity initiative unless the parliamentary committee on constitutional amendments was scrapped and members of the Constitutional Reform Council took their oaths.

While speaking to the reporters at the VIP gate of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport after returning from a UK visit, the NCP convener and opposition chief whip said his party would respond to Prime Minister Tarique Rahman’s call for dialogue to address the ongoing crisis in the country.

Nahid said, “Our call is clear: the process of national unity can begin by abolishing the constitutional amendment committee and swearing in the Constitutional Reform Council.”

He expressed concern that the government might seek national unity in December to resist the Awami League but could amend the constitution in January in accordance with the recommendations of a one-party committee.

As the basis for national unity, he demanded implementation of the July National Charter in accordance with the referendum verdict, faster trials over the July mass killings, implementation of the death sentence handed down against ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina, and renewal of the Ganges water-sharing treaty with India.

Nahid alleged that although political parties, including the BNP, had pledged before the election to implement the July Charter, the BNP had backed away from that commitment after coming to power.

Asked about the meeting with the prime minister, Nahid said, “The country is going through a period of crisis. If the head of government calls for dialogue at such a time, we will certainly respond to that dialogue as a responsible political party and as an opposition party.”

He said they would attend the meeting to hear what the prime minister wanted and how he intended to deal with the current situation.

However, he said the government must make specific commitments to national unity. He also demanded an apology for breaking commitments made to the people in the past.

A four-member NCP delegation is scheduled to meet the prime minister tomorrow, between 12:30pm and 1:00pm.

Regarding the attack on him during his UK visit, Nahid claimed that Awami League leaders and activists attacked him with the intention of killing him after an event attended by expatriate Bangladeshis in London’s Mayfair on November 16.

He also said 12 to 13 people were injured in the attack, and four of them were seriously injured. Expatriate Bangladeshis, students and professionals were also injured while trying to protect him, he added.

However, London’s Metropolitan Police had earlier said that three people were taken to hospital following the incident and that their injuries were not life-threatening.

Nahid said the organisers had informed the police about the event in advance. After the attack, the relevant authorities were notified, and they had started taking legal action.

Referring to the recent violence in the country, he alleged that the Awami League, whose political activities remain banned, was trying to create instability in the country “with direct support from India”.

However, he said political unity with BNP was not essential to resist the Awami League.

“The National Citizen Party (NCP) will remain on the streets in its own capacity against fascist forces,” Nahid said.

Regarding his UK visit, he said he had attended seminars at educational institutions including Oxford, Cambridge and SOAS, and held meetings with expatriate Bangladeshis, human rights organisations, and members of the House of Lords.

https://www.thedailystar.net/news/politics/news/no-national-unity-unless-constitutional-amendment-parliamentary-committee-abolished-nahid-4330416