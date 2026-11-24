Clashes broke out at two separate locations in Gopalganj town and Kotalipara over arguments surrounding a procession organised by the Awami League and its affiliated organisations, whose activities are banned, leaving at least 30 people injured.

Crude bomb explosions were reported, and at least 12 shops were vandalised during the incidents.

The clashes took place on Monday evening and night in the Launch Ghat and areas adjacent to Gopalganj Cricket Stadium in the district town, and in Dakshin Hiran village of Kotalipara upazila.

According to local sources, activists of Awami League and its affiliated organisations brought out a procession from the Launch Ghat area in the district town on Monday afternoon. After the procession, an altercation broke out between a youth from Ghosherchar village and several youths from Charmanikdah village over standing beside party leaders at a rally. The incident triggered clashes between residents of the two villages in the evening.

The two groups engaged in chases and counter-chases with locally made weapons on a road adjacent to Gopalganj Cricket Stadium. Four crude bombs exploded during the clashes, and at least seven flower shops were vandalised.

At least 20 people were injured in the incident. Of them, five critically injured people were reportedly admitted to Gopalganj Medical College Hospital, according to preliminary information. The others received primary treatment.

Dr Niaz Mahmud, assistant director of Gopalganj Medical College Hospital, told The Daily Star that several people injured in a clash came to the hospital in the evening. Some left after receiving primary treatment, while several others remained admitted.

Inspector (Investigation) Md Sirajul Islam of Gopalganj Sadar Police Station said, “We have received preliminary information about the incident. However, no one has filed a complaint with the police station. If a complaint is filed, necessary legal action will be taken following an investigation.”

Meanwhile, another clash broke out between two groups over arguments surrounding a procession by activists of Awami League and its affiliated organisations in Dakshin Hiran village of Kotalipara upazila, leaving 10 people injured. Five shops were also vandalised.

According to local sources, activists of the Awami League, Jubo League, and the banned organisation Chhatra League in Hiran union brought out a procession on Monday evening. When the procession reached Dakshin Hiran village, an argument broke out between Mashiuur Rahman, a Jubo League leader and prospective chairman candidate for Hiran Union Parishad, and Shafiqul Islam, brother of another prospective chairman candidate, Munshi Raich Uddin. A clash then broke out between their followers.

Three people who sustained serious injuries were admitted to Kotalipara Upazila Health Complex. They were later transferred to Gopalganj Medical College Hospital for better treatment, according to preliminary information.

Nayan Chandra Debnath, officer-in-charge of Kotalipara Police Station, told The Daily Star, “A clash broke out between two groups in Hiran village. However, no one has filed a written or verbal complaint regarding the incident. We will take action if a complaint is lodged.”

https://www.thedailystar.net/news/politics/news/clashes-over-awami-league-processions-gopalganj-leave-least-30-injured-4331701