National Citizen Party (NCP) Chief Coordinator Nasiruddin Patwary today said that no Indian goods will be allowed in Bangladesh and Indian citizens will not be allowed to work in the country unless Bangladesh gets its share of water from the Ganges.

He made the remarks at a rally in the New Market area of Chattogram city in the afternoon. The rally was organised to press four demands, including the execution of ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina’s death sentence and the trial of the Awami League, whose activities remain banned.

Addressing the government, Nasiruddin said, “You will oppose India on the one hand, but hand over the country’s garment sector to India on the other. You will take an anti-India position, but do nothing to bring back the killers of Osman Hadi. We do not want this soft foreign policy.”

“We do not want you to keep dangling the carrot of dialogue before us. We have grown through bloodshed. Any dialogue must be based on the July Charter,” he said.

Nasiruddin said they had opened the door to talks, but that did not mean the verdict of the referendum could be ignored or the crimes against humanity could go unpunished.

“If the BNP thinks otherwise, it is mistaken. There are hundreds of thousands of students and people on the streets. They will ensure the verdict is implemented,” he said.

Speaking about the trial of crimes committed during the July Uprising, he said a tribunal had been formed to try those responsible, but they had learned that irregularities were taking place there.

He also alleged that BNP had rehabilitated people involved in killings in exchange for money over the past eight months.

NCP Joint Member Secretary Saleh Uddin Sifat, Organising Secretary SM Suza Uddin and Chattogram City Convener Mir Shoaib, among others, also spoke at the rally.

After the rally, party activists brought out a procession from New Market. It passed through Kotwali and Laldighi before ending at Anderkilla.

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