Prime Minister and BNP Chairman Tarique Rahman is initiating a series of dialogues with political parties that joined the simultaneous movement to oust the Awami League government, aiming to preserve unity and solidarity among anti-fascist political forces.

Political parties have welcomed the initiative, saying the dialogue could help reduce misunderstandings and rebuild trust amid growing political tensions.

Tarique is scheduled to hold a meeting with the NCP at 2pm today (23 November). A four-member NCP delegation led by Convener and Opposition Chief Whip Nahid Islam will attend the meeting. An NCP source said a whip invited the party to the meeting over the phone on Saturday.

BNP insiders said the prime minister would hold informal discussions with anti-fascist political parties in phases, with meetings expected to take place at state guesthouse Jamuna.

However, other parties have yet to receive invitations. Jamaat Assistant Secretary General Hamidur Rahman Azad told TBS that no date had been set for talks with his party.

The Revolutionary Workers Party of Bangladesh, the National Democratic Party (Jagpa) and Amar Bangladesh Party (AB Party) also said they had not received invitations.

The initiative comes amid renewed political concerns over increased Awami League violence ahead of ousted Sheikh Hasina’s announced return to Bangladesh in December.

NCP to raise July Charter, July killings in meeting

The NCP plans to raise several issues, including implementation of the July Charter, trial of the killings during the July Uprising, and a final decision on the banned Awami League.

NCP Convener Nahid Islam said national unity would be possible only if the BNP government committed itself to implementing the July Charter in accordance with the referendum verdict, ensuring justice for the July killings and addressing other key national issues.

He said the BNP must first rectify its past mistakes before calling for national unity. In particular, it must take steps to implement the July Charter and ensure that members of the Constitution Reform Council are sworn in in line with the referendum results.

He also mentioned the renewal of the Ganges Water Sharing Treaty and implementation of the death sentence handed down to Sheikh Hasina could be discussed.

NCP Joint Convener and Political Council member Sarwar Tushar said they had accepted the prime minister’s invitation positively and decided to attend out of political courtesy.

The party would present its positions at the meeting, he said, adding that the government must identify and address the issues that have undermined political unity.

Parties stress need for common ground

Jamaat Secretary General Mia Golam Porwar said no one should undermine the good initiative for any other purpose. Speaking to the media he hoped there is no ulterior motive behind the initiative and that no one would undermine it for any other purpose.

Saiful Haque, general secretary of the Revolutionary Workers Party of Bangladesh, said the initiative was positive in the face of Awami League violence.

“Parties may differ over various issues, but they need to maintain unity and reach an understanding on independence, sovereignty, national security and democracy,” he said.

Jagpa spokesperson Rashed Pradhan told TBS that national unity is necessary, but it must bring together the government, opposition and people.

Welcoming the initiative, Rashed said bringing all parties together on national issues would allow them to hear one another’s positions and send a positive message to the public.

However, separate meetings could create uncertainty, he added.

AB Party Chairman Mujibur Rahman Manju said dialogue is always positive and the government could engage any political party whenever it considers necessary.

https://www.tbsnews.net/bangladesh/politics/parties-optimistic-tarique-starts-dialogue-today-maintain-national-unity-1611021