Newly appointed navy chief pays tribute at Shikha Anirban

Newly appointed Chief of the Bangladesh Navy Newly appointed Chief of Naval Staff Rear Admiral Khondkar Misbah ul Azim today (24 July) paid tribute to the armed forces personnel who were martyred in the 1971 Liberation War by laying a wreath at Shikha Anirban (flame eternal) in Dhaka Cantonment.

After paying his respects, he signed the visitors’ book at the memorial.

Later, the navy chief arrived at Naval Headquarters, where he was received by the Principal Staff Officers. He was accorded a guard of honour, inspected the parade and took the salute. Senior naval officers were present at the ceremony.

According to an official statement, the new Navy chief is committed to developing the Bangladesh Navy into a strong and modern blue-water force in line.

The initiative aims to strengthen Bangladesh’s maritime security with modern naval capabilities.

He assumed office as the Chief of the Bangladesh Navy yesterday (23 July).

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/bangladesh/newly-appointed-navy-chief-pays-tribute-shikha-anirban-1496626