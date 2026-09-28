PM to inaugurate Tk1,542cr Muhuri-Kohua project in Feni on 1 Oct

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman is scheduled to inaugurate the rehabilitation of the Muhuri-Kohua Flood Control, Drainage and Irrigation Project (Phase I) in Parshuram upazila of Feni district on 1 October.

The prime minister’s visit was originally scheduled for 17 September but was later postponed and rescheduled for 1 October.

The project was approved by the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) on 16 June at an estimated cost of Tk 1,542.16 crore.

Under the project, rivers and water bodies will be re-excavated, flood-control embankments rehabilitated, riverbanks protected and irrigation infrastructure renovated.

State Minister for Water Resources Forhad Hossain Azad visited Feni today morning (28 September) to inspect preparations for the prime minister’s visit.

During the visit, he inspected Kheyaghat, areas along the Muhuri River and the proposed public meeting venue in Parshuram upazila.

According to the district administration, the prime minister will inaugurate the project at Ghata Ghar area on the bank of the Muhuri River in Parshuram and later address a public rally there.

The prime minister will then travel to Fulgazi and attend several programmes, including a tree-plantation programme at Khaleda Zia Women’s College.

He is also scheduled to inaugurate solar panels with a combined capacity of 962.5 kilowatts installed at government offices in Parshuram, Fulgazi and Chhagalnaiya upazilas.

The prime minister will later rest and offer prayers at the Fulgazi District Council Dak Bungalow.

Between 3:00pm and 3:20pm, he is scheduled to attend a programme at Fulgazi Government Pilot High School ground.

At the programme, jointly organised by three ministries, the prime minister will take part in activities involving Family Cards, allowances for imams and priests, Farmer Cards, and assistance programmes for poor students and distressed people.

He is also scheduled to meet local political leaders and representatives of civil society.

The venues will be divided into three zones – red, yellow and white – as part of the security arrangements.

More than 2,000 police personnel will also be deployed in Parshuram and Fulgazi upazilas to ensure security.

Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Mahbubul Karim, disclosed the information at a meeting held at the deputy commissioner’s conference room yesterday (27 September) ahead of the prime minister’s visit to Feni.

Feni Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Mohammad Al Amin Sarker said a foolproof security measure would be put in place centering the prime minister’s visit.

Besides the SSF, personnel from the police, Special Response Battalion (SRB), Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), Coast Guard and other law enforcement agencies would be involved in the security arrangements.

However, he could not provide the exact number of personnel to be deployed in total.

Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Mahbubul Karim said those allowed to enter the red zone would be issued special security cards. Separate cards would be issued for the yellow zone, and only those holding the relevant cards would be allowed to enter it.

The area outside the red and yellow zones would be designated as the white zone, where members of the general public would be allowed to enter.

He also said the prime minister was expected to travel to Parshuram by road according to the tentative schedule, while arrangements for his return had not yet been finalised.

Meanwhile, preparations for the prime minister’s visit are nearing completion.

During a field visit, it was seen that preparations were underway to set up the public meeting venue on the bank of the Muhuri River in Ghata Ghar area of Parshuram.

Besides, preparations were also underway to construct a temporary helipad at Parshuram Pilot High School ground. Construction of the stage, inauguration plaque area and other necessary infrastructure at the venue was nearing completion.

Arrangements are being made to provide safe drinking water for people attending the public meeting.

The Department of Public Health Engineering (DPHE) is installing water tanks and portable toilets and making other sanitation arrangements at the venue. Cleaning and other necessary preparatory activities are also underway at and around the event venue.

The Roads and Highways Department is carrying out repair and maintenance work on several important sections of the Feni-Parshuram main road to ensure smooth and safe road communication.

Necessary repair and preparatory work is also being carried out around the public meeting venue along the Parshuram-Subar Bazar road.

Beautification work is similarly underway at Fulgazi Government Pilot High School ground and other important locations.

Meanwhile, local people hope the government will take permanent measures to address flooding and river erosion, establish a medical college and public university in Feni, construct an underpass at Lalpol, create employment opportunities, and improve communication and infrastructure in the district.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/bangladesh/pm-inaugurate-tk1542cr-muhuri-kohua-project-feni-1-oct-1556596