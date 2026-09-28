The government will launch 100 more buses at the earliest to facilitate women travelling to schools, colleges and workplaces, as the existing 14 pink buses operating on 13 routes are inadequate.

This was informed at a meeting of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on the Ministry of Road Transport and Bridges on Sunday, reports BSS.

The meeting was also informed that steps have been taken to identify risky intersections and accident-prone areas and to straighten and widen them to prevent road accidents.

New road projects will also be designed along straight lines where possible.

The first meeting of the Parliamentary Standing Committee of the 13th Jatiya Sangsad was held at the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban, with committee chairman and Jatiya Sangsad Whip Rakibul Islam in the chair.

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Shaikh Rabiul Alam, State Minister Md. Razib Ahsan, committee members and senior ministry officials attended the meeting.

The meeting reviewed the overall activities of the ministry and its divisions and discussed measures to restore discipline on roads and highways.

The committee recommended an on-site inspection of the modern luxury resort built on 72 acres in the service area of the Karnaphuli Tunnel to assess its current condition.

Officials from the Road Transport and Highways Division, Bridges Division, relevant agencies and the Jatiya Sangsad Secretariat were also present.

Source: https://thefinancialexpress.com.bd/national/100-more-buses-to-be-launched-for-women